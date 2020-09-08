NBA Trade Rumors: Chris Broussard predicts Giannis Antetokounmpo could leave Milwaukee in order to find a suitable co-star

The Milwaukee Bucks are one game away from being knocked out of the 2020 NBA playoffs. Their star Giannis Antetokounmpo was forced to sit out of the majority of game 4 due to a sprained ankle. Though the Bucks kept their chances alive with a thrilling victory in game 4, the Miami Heat are still the favorites to advance at this point. According to the latest NBA trade rumors, Giannis Antetokounmpo might be on his way out of Milwaukee after the 2019-20 season, after yet another disappointing playoff run.

Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo (ankle sprain) is out for remainder of Game 4. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 6, 2020

Speaking after the weekend's action, Fox Sport analyst Chris Broussard is of the opinion that in order to achieve title success in this league, Giannis Antetokounmpo might need the help of another co-star who can share the burden.

NBA Trade Rumors: Chris Broussard says Giannis Antetokounmpo is in the same situation as LeBron James

LeBron James left Cleveland Cavaliers in 2010 in order to get more help from star players.

Chris Broussard compared Giannis Antetokounmpo's situation to that of LeBron James' a few years ago. LeBron James failed to overcome the playoffs hump in Cleveland and decided to join the Miami Heat in 2010. Chris said the Greek Freak might do something similar to that of LeBron. He added:

"Everybody ripped LeBron. He needs help, he's got to go play with D Wade and Chris Bosh. NO. LeBron knew YOU NEED HELP. And Giannis is in the same situation."

Chris further spoke in defense of the 2019 MVP saying that there's nothing wrong in needing more help to win a championship. Irrespective of how great a player is, Chris believed that they need help. He said:

"Giannis is going to be 2-time MVP, one of the few guys to win Defensive Player of the Year and the MVP, there's nothing like him. And yet he's going to need another star"

After LeBron James was drafted by the Cleveland Cavaliers, even though he put up stellar numbers between 2003-2010, there wasn't enough support from his teammates to make a deep run in the playoffs.

'Khris Middleton is not good enough' claims Chris Broussard

Khris Middleton might not be good enough in helping Giannis Antetokounmpo get a championship.

Giannis Antetokounmpo's best co-star at the moment is Khris Middleton. Though Khris has been an all-star during 2019 and 2020 season, his performance in the playoffs has been inconsistent. Chris Broussard claimed that Middleton was not good enough for Giannis to win a championship. He continued:

"As good as Khris Middleton is, he's not good enough. You need a second guy and if they're not going to get him in Milwaukee, he may have to leave to get that guy."

These comments come at a time when there are already NBA trade rumors making rounds about Giannis. Since the Greek Freak is anyway going to be a free agent in the summer of 2021, it might be in the best interest of the Milwaukee Bucks organization to trade him this offseason.

Giannis might be a Pippen.... there I said it! He needs his Jordan. pic.twitter.com/L89DG9JjHD — Richard Jefferson (@Rjeff24) September 3, 2020

As Giannis Antetokounmpo's future in Milwaukee grows uncertain, few teams are already coming up with strategies to land the Greek Freak during the 2020 offseason.

