NBA Trade Rumors: 5 teams that would look to sign Giannis Antetokoumpo in the off-season

Reigning NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo will be a free agent in the summer of 2021. With Milwaukee Bucks down 3-1 against the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference semifinals, it looks likely that Antetokounmpo will be looking for a new challenge. It goes without saying that many teams will be looking for his signature. According to NBA trade rumors, Miami Heat is one of the teams planning to pursue him in the off-season.

Let's take a look at five NBA teams who will be looking to trade for Giannis Antetokounmpo-

NBA Trade Rumors: 5 teams Giannis Antetokounmpo could end up with

#1- Miami Heat

Milwaukee Bucks v Miami Heat - Game Three

Multiple NBA trade rumors have suggested that Miami Heat will be the front runners in the Giannis Antetokounmpo sweepstakes. Miami Heat made a superteam in 2010-11 season when LeBron James and Chris Bosh joined Hall of Fame shooting guard Dwayne Wade. The same could happen next season if Giannis ends up joining the Miami Heat to team up with All-Stars Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo.

A career day in the Bubble for Bam 💥



Playoff career high 26 points (10-13 FG), 12 points & 8 assists

🔥🎥 #HEATHighlights pic.twitter.com/1wVwKxp3aW — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) September 6, 2020

#2- LA Lakers

Houston Rockets v Los Angeles Lakers - Game One

Latest NBA trade rumors suggest that the LA Lakers have been working on clearing cap space to accommodate Giannis Antetokounmpo's contract when he becomes a free agent. LA Lakers can offer a trade package to the Bucks which Kyle Kuzma and Danny Green.

Advertisement

With star-studded roster which has the likes of LeBron James and Anthony Davis, the addition of Giannis Antetokounmpo will make the sixteen-time NBA champions the most feared team in the league. It would be interesting to see how the Lakers will manage to sign Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Also read: NBA Trade Rumors: Derrick Rose could be on LA Lakers radar, with Kyle Kuzma heading out