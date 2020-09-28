NBA Trade Rumors: CJ McCollum could be the key to unlock the full potential of the Philadelphia 76ers' offense

After showing signs of promise last season, the Philadelphia 76ers faltered once again in the NBA Playoffs as they were swept by the Toronto Raptors in the first round. Since their early exit, the 76ers have been the subject of countless NBA trade rumors, with many of them dealing with bringing in a superstar by breaking up the team's star duo. Of all such players linked with the franchise, we believe CJ McCollum may just be the most interesting of the lot.

McCollum had a terrific regular season with the Portland Trail Blazers where he averaged 22.2 points, 4.2 rebounds and 4.4 assists while shooting an efficient 45.1% from the field and 37.9% from behind the arc. However, after yet another disappointing postseason run, the Blazers may be inclined to go in a different direction.

On that note, let us analyze if CJ McCollum's move to the Philadelphia 76ers would benefit both parties or not.

NBA Trade Rumors: Would a move for CJ McCollum be a good one for the Philadelphia 76ers?

CJ McCollum could be a welcome change in the Phialdelphia 76ers' lineup.

NBA trade rumors have run rampant with the story of the Philadelphia 76ers trading away either Ben Simmons or Joel Embiid and bringing on someone new to try a different approach.

If it turns out to be true, CJ McCollum could be the perfect player to bring in. While the 76ers would have to trade away Ben Simmons to make the move work, it could be well worth it for the franchise.

McCollum is an elite shooter from mid-range, and more importantly, from behind the arc. It essentially means that his shooting would go a long way in spacing the floor for the Philadelphia 76ers, something the team direly needs at the moment.

With the floor spaced further out than before, there will be more space in the paint, allowing Joel Embiid to wreak havoc more freely from inside the arc.

Advertisement

While there could be a drop off defensively, the Philadelphia 76ers shouldn't be too worried about that side of the floor because they have enough players of quality who could come in and fill that gap.

If the Philadelphia 76ers are serious about trading away Ben Simmons, CJ McCollum could be the perfect player to go after as the former's replacement this off-season.

NBA Trade Rumors: Would a move to Philadelphia 76ers be a good one for CJ McCollum?

It could be time to go on a different path for CJ McCollum.

It may be hard for him to digest this, but it is perhaps time for CJ McCollum to move on from the Portland Trail Blazers.

If he chooses to move to the Philadelphia 76ers, he would not only fit in perfectly at the team, but his impact on the game would also be a lot higher.

Additionally, the criticism regarding his lack of defense would go away instantly as he will have players around him who could make up for his shortcomings, allowing CJ McCollum to play at an even better level than the one he is playing at with the Blazers.

Moreover, the Philadelphia 76ers could even offer McCollum a better chance to win an NBA Championship.

Considering all these factors, even if McCollum may want to stay with the Blazers, we think it would be wise of him to make the move if the Philadelphia 76ers come calling.