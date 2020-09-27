NBA Trade Rumors: Exploring the idea of Kyle Lowry being a Miami Heat player next season

The Miami Heat are just one game away from the 2020 NBA Finals. With a fabulous mix of veterans and young talent on the roster, the Heat have been one of the best teams this postseason. Even though the Miami Heat are not looking to make major changes in the offseason, there are some NBA trade rumors floating around about how they could upgrade their roster for next season. In this article, we'll explore one such NBA trade rumor of Kyle Lowry moving from Toronto Raptors to Miami Heat.

NBA Trade Rumors: Kyle Lowry could boost Miami Heat's title chances even further next year

Toronto Raptors vs Miami Heat

The addition of Jimmy Butler has already made Miami Heat a championship contender. Their young core of Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro and Duncan Robinson has instilled confidence among fans about Miami's future prospects in the NBA. Moreover, Pat Riley is not looking to spend big money in the 2020 off-season in order to have cap space for the upcoming year.

ESPN mentions the Miami Heat in Giannis Antetokounmpo potential free agency article https://t.co/Z47oHJdkOn pic.twitter.com/DmtrM6L9BQ — Hot Hot Hoops (@hothothoops) September 30, 2019

The 2021 free agency might feature marquee players like Giannis Antetokounmpo, Paul George and Kawhi Leonard. With the south beach being a popular destination among top stars, the Miami Heat could have more than an outside chance to land a big name.

However, the Miami Heat may not be willing to break the bank this year and may only be interested in short-term contracts.

Kyle Lowry signed a one-year extension with the Toronto Raptors and will be a free agent in 2021. According to Andy Bailey of the Bleacher Report, Kyle Lowry might be a great fit for the Miami Heat and will boost their chances of winning the title next year.

NBA Trade Rumors: Toronto Raptors might prefer to build around their young core

Toronto Raptors vs Boston Celtics - Game Four

Like Jimmy Butler, Kyle Lowry is known for his incredible work ethic and leads from the front on both sides of the court.

With Goran Dragic's contract coming to an end this season, a point-guard like Kyle Lowry could be a perfect fit for the Miami Heat. The Heat also offer better prospects at winning a title next year for the 34-year-old than the Toronto Raptors.

The Raptors face an off-season like no other, with a handful of free agents to decide on, an uncertain financial picture and a first-round pick in the Nov. 18 draft.



This is a six-part series by @SmithRaps on the decisions and options that lie ahead: https://t.co/0iJW4eS8Lz pic.twitter.com/QtZLau0pJm — Toronto Star Sports (@StarSports) September 24, 2020

Even though the Toronto Raptors have immense respect for Kyle Lowry, the player is much older than the rest of their core team. For that reason, the Raptors might prefer pairing up younger talents with Pascal Siakam and Fred Vanvleet.