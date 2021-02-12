NBA Trade Rumors: Cleveland Cavaliers could get significant returns for Larry Nance Jr.

Larry Nance Jr. could be a hot commodity in the coming weeks as NBA trade rumors heat up heading into the league’s March 25 deadline. The Cleveland Cavaliers forward is currently on the injured list after undergoing surgery for a fractured finger. However, this doesn’t mean that the Cavs can’t entertain suitors or initiate trade talks for the veteran forward/center.

Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer believes the Cavs could get real value for Nance if he’s on the trading block. He wrote:

“Larry Nance Jr. is Cleveland’s best defender, but will be out for the next four to six weeks due to a broken finger. If the Cavs chose to shop Nance, they could receive a significant return for him because of Nance’s ability to fit into a wide number of offensive roles and defend multiple positions.”

With last month’s acquisition of Jarrett Allen in the blockbuster James Harden trade, the Cleveland Cavaliers already have a rim protector who can erase the mistakes of their perimeter players so Larry Nance Jr.’s defensive contributions won’t be missed as much if he’s dealt. He would be a good trade piece for the Cavs to acquire a highly coveted All-Star or fringe All-Star wing player.

The Cavs have lost five straight games and seven of their previous eight fixtures and are in need of an infusion of talent. It won’t be surprising to find out that the front office is considering every option available to improve the team, including the possibility of trading Larry Nance Jr.

NBA Trade Rumors: Larry Nance Jr. wants to stay with the Cleveland Cavaliers

A few days ago, Larry Nance Jr. posted on Twitter that he wants to retire as a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers. Perhaps the tweet was prompted by NBA trade rumors that have circulated around the team after their recent struggles.

Nance would naturally want to play the rest of his career with the Cavs after his father, Larry Nance Sr., played several years for the team and had his jersey retired by the franchise.

Larry Nance Jr. grew up in the area and was ecstatic to find out he was traded from the LA Lakers to the Cleveland Cavaliers in the middle of the 2017-18 season.

If the Cavs were to submit to his wishes, they would have to find another way to improve the team.

Former All-Star Andre Drummond is among the names being discussed in NBA trade rumors, and his value alone could net the Cleveland Cavaliers the shot creator that they covet in case they wish to hang on to Nance Jr.

