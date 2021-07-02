NBA Trade Rumors: Cleveland Cavaliers looking to move Kevin Love; 5 teams named as potential suitors

The Cleveland Cavaliers are reportedly ready to move on from Kevin Love and could trade him this offseason, with several NBA teams interested in the five-time All-Star.

According to a report from Sam Amico of Hoops Wire, the Cleveland Cavaliers have no shortage of suitors for Kevin Love, who will be entering his 14th season.

“Per sources, potential Love suitors include the Pelicans, 76ers, Heat, Clippers and Trail Blazers,” Amico wrote. “It is believed Love is hoping to move on from the Cavs, but no trade requests have been made and sources say there’s no reason to believe a request is forthcoming.”

Kevin Love had previously stated his admiration for the Portland Trail Blazers in an episode of the “Posted Up with Chris Haynes” podcast two months ago.

“Who wouldn’t want to play with Dame Lillard, first of all,” Love said. “Dame, he’s special. He’s amazing. I claim Portland when they ask me where I’m from...

“Whether it be at the end of my career, whether it be in six months, or whatever it may be, if I was wearing a Portland jersey, that’s special. That’s playing at home.”

This past season, Kevin Love averaged career-lows for the Cleveland Cavaliers, with 12.2 points and 7.4 rebounds. He has dealt with several injuries over the years and hasn’t played at least 70 games since the 2015-16 season.

Love is due to receive $60.2 million over the next two seasons, so a team that’s interested in acquiring him needs to have the cap space to absorb his massive salary.

Other than the New Orleans Pelicans, the other four teams are would-be championship contenders next season. These teams might be interested in Kevin Love because he could potentially give them a power forward who can stretch the floor and play spot-up minutes at center.

Kevin Love had previously said he wants to stay with the Cleveland Cavaliers

Kevin Love has often stated that he wants to stay with the Cleveland Cavaliers and end his career with them. The former rebounding champion won a championship with the Cavs back in 2016 when he played a pivotal role in the franchise's journey to its first title.

In an interview with Cleveland.com, Kevin Love was adamant about his desire to stay with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

“I do want to be here. I always have,” Love told cleveland.com in 2019. “I say that knowing it’s the NBA and it’s a business. I think especially after seeing last year, the summer leading up to last year and this summer, the changeover is like unprecedented so you don’t know what is going to happen."

Kevin Love has played seven seasons for the Cleveland Cavaliers after starting out his career with the Minnesota Timberwolves, where he spent his first six years. Love will be playing for Team USA in the Olympics this summer.

