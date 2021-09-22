NBA Trade Rumors: Dallas Mavericks interested in Indiana Pacers wing Jeremy Lamb

The Dallas Mavericks are in the market for wings and have their eye on Indiana Pacers' Jeremy Lamb. Luka Doncic is putting up MVP numbers year after year and the Mavericks front office needs to do whatever they can to surround him with elite talent. JJ Redick announced his retirement from the NBA so they need a sharpshooting wing as a backup guard.

Jeremy Lamb signed a three-year $31.5 million deal with the Pacers in 2019 and has one year left on his current deal worth $10.5 million. According to Evan Massey of HoopAnalysisNet, the Dallas Mavericks have "looked into the idea" of trading for Lamb. They have a $10.9 million trade exception that would work perfectly in this scenario.

NBA Trade Rumors: Dallas Mavericks need to acquire veteran shooters

Dallas Mavericks v Indiana Pacers [Source: Texarkana Gazette]

Jeremy Lamb is a career 34.4% three-point shooter and last season with the Indiana Pacers, he averaged 40.6% from beyond the arc on 3+ attempts a game. He could be the ideal shooting guard off the bench for the majority of the game and if coach Jason Kidd trusts him, Lamb can make the closing lineup as well. Any team needs shooters in their death lineup, especially the Dallas Mavericks. Jeremy Lamb has a host of buzzer-beaters and game-winners in his highlight reel from his time in Charlotte and Indiana.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter JEREMY LAMB WITH THE GAME WINNER FROM HALF COURT 😱 #SCtop10 JEREMY LAMB WITH THE GAME WINNER FROM HALF COURT 😱 #SCtop10 https://t.co/BiWcvtY7K1

Jeremy Lamb was reduced to a bench role with the Indiana Pacers and also suffered a few injuries. The last time he played a full season was with the Charlotte Hornets, where he averaged 15.3 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.2 assists, and 1.1 steals per game.

There are a few players on their roster that the Dallas Mavericks can include in the package, such as Dwight Powell, Jalen Brunson, and Josh Green. They can package a few second-round picks to get the Indiana Pacers interested as they seem to be approaching a rebuilding phase.

Domantas Sabonis cannot solely carry this team every season and the Pacers might soon call it quits and start a new chapter. Hence, young players and picks should be intriguing for them.

