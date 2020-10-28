NBA Trade Rumors: Dallas Mavericks planning to make a second move for Danilo Gallinari after missing out on him on deadline day

The Dallas Mavericks came up short against the LA Clippers in the 2020 NBA Playoffs. They pushed the first-round series to six games before being overwhelmed by the Clippers. With the Mavericks looking to improve their roster in the off-season, recent NBA trade rumors have suggested that they could look to add a third star before the start of the next season.

NBA Trade Rumors: Dallas Mavericks tried to sign Danilo Gallinari on deadline day

Houston Rockets vs Oklahoma City Thunder - Game Four

As per NBA trade rumors, the Dallas Mavericks tried to arrive at a deal with the Oklahoma City Thunder on deadline day for the services of Danilo Gallinari. But the deal fell through, as the player expressed his desire to test free agency instead of agreeing to an extension. However, in the off-season, the Mavericks plan to make a second swoop for him through a sign-and-trade deal.

Gallinari has been a part of multiple NBA trade rumors, with reports indicating that Dallas Mavericks's rivals and championship contenders Miami Heat could also try to make a move for him.

Danilo Gallinari is an adept three-point shooter and can play and defend multiple positions. The Dallas Mavericks being a good shooting team, Gallinari's addition to their roster will make them arguably the best scoring team in the league in terms of three pointers.

Los Angeles Clippers vs Dallas Mavericks - Game Six

Dallas Mavericks would have a good chunk of salary coming off the books at the end of next season, so they would be in a good position to acquire a max player in free agency in 2021. They have also been linked with Milwaukee Bucks's star power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, who is set to be a free agent in 2021.

Mavs willing to trade anyone not named Luka Doncic or Kristaps Porzingis in order to win now https://t.co/YruiTpA6cT — Brad Townsend (@townbrad) October 27, 2020

It seems that the Dallas Mavericks may want to push for a higher seed in the NBA playoffs next season.

Several teams are expected to improve, so the Dallas Mavericks wouldn't want to solely rely on the natural progression of Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis. They would like to acquire a third star to secure passage to the postseason. In this regard, a Danilo Gallinari sign-and-trade deal this off-season could be the way to go about it.