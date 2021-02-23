NBA Trade Rumors: Dallas Mavericks secretly gauging Kristaps Porzingis' market value

The Dallas Mavericks have started to reinspect Kristaps Porzingis' fit and are gauging his value in the open market if NBA trade rumors are to be believed. The Latvian has finally started hitting some form but the Mavs are still 9th in the Western Conference.

Despite Luka Doncic's heroics all season, the Dallas Mavericks find themselves with a 14-15 record. Most of their problems have come at the defensive end and Kristaps Porzingis hasn't helped much in this regard either. The Mavs are looking for solutions and as reported by Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer, the front office is already trying to ascertain Porzingis' value. Fischer wrote:

"In fact, Dallas has quietly gauged the trade market for Porzingis, according to league sources, as the Mavericks have begun reevaluating whether the 25-year-old center can truly support Doncic as the second option on a contender. ... 'They've definitely sniffed around on him,' an assistant general manager told B/R. 'They're taking the temperature, because they know at some point it's gonna come around.'"

If Kristaps Porzingis is your 4th best player - wow. When he's your 2nd best player, that doesn't work. — Jason Smith (@howaboutafresca) February 23, 2021

The Dallas Mavericks acquired Kristaps Porzingis from the New York Knicks via trade during the 2018-19 campaign. He then went on to sign a five-year $158 million extension in the following offseason.

NBA Trade Rumors: Will the Dallas Mavericks trade Kristaps Porzingis?

The Mavs have plausible reasons to break up their European duo

Dallas Mavericks splashing the cash on Kristaps Porzingis is a much-debated move in the NBA community. The Latvian has been in and out of action frequently due to injuries and the team cannot afford to rush his rehab procedures either, considering his torn ACL escapade from 2018.

When he's healthy, Kristaps Porzingis has looked the real deal on offense. The Unicorn is a nightly double-double machine who's averaging 20.5 points and 8.2 rebounds per game this season. However, it's his defensive side where the questions creep in.

It's way too easy for stronger centers to bully Kristaps Porzingis inside the post. He's unable to stay in front of the quicker guards on the defensive switch and isn't authoritative in the drop coverage either. Porzingis was known for his shot-blocking ability during his time in New York but that has also waned over the years.

Advertisement

Kristaps Porzingis isn't the same defender we've seen in the past. This is rough to watch... https://t.co/7OWSo8sGbh — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) February 5, 2021

Luka Doncic isn't the greatest defender either but his ability going forward makes him expendable. As such, the Dallas Mavericks need to be sure whether they can create a sustainable rotation where their two main stars are defensive liabilities.

In such a situation, it makes sense for GM Donnie Nelson to survey the market to see what options the Mavs have at their disposal.

Also read: 5 players Dallas Mavericks could target before the NBA trade deadline