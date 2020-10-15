NBA Trade Rumors: Dallas Mavericks targeting a third star to play alongside Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis

The Dallas Mavericks were a pleasant surprise in the Western Conference last season. Not only did they secure a playoff berth, but the Mavs also stretched the LA Clippers to six games in the first round on the back of impressive performances from Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis. It comes as no surprise that the Dallas Mavericks want to build around their European duo and are looking to acquire a third star as per the latest NBA trade rumors.

NBA Trade Rumors: Dallas Mavericks want to add a third star besides Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis

Dallas Mavericks would have a good chunk of salary coming off the books at the end of next season, so they would be in a good position to acquire a max player in free agency in 2021.

Mavs owner Mark Cuban

However, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that the franchise is willing to take on any salary for acquiring a star.

"The Mavericks are willing to take on large salaries from a team to acquire a star player, sources say. Dallas is building the roster around its two stars, Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis, and could emerge as a destination for top talent."

Watching @luka7doncic play basketball is very fun 🍿 pic.twitter.com/oHVol6ns2Z — Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) August 30, 2020

This aggressiveness from the Dallas Mavericks suggests that they want to push for a higher seed in the playoffs this upcoming season. Several teams are expected to improve so the Mavs don't want to leave it up to the natural progression of Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis. They want to acquire a third star to secure passage to the postseason.

Dallas Mavericks' financial situation

Kristaps Porzingis

Kristaps Porzingis is the only max player on the Dallas Mavericks' payroll right now. However, Luka Doncic will be eligible to sign one with only two years left on his rookie contract.

💪 Season-high for KP! 💪@kporzee pours in 38 PTS (6 3PM) and adds 12 REB to lead the @dallasmavs to victory. pic.twitter.com/h7Tv8kdSk4 — NBA (@NBA) February 4, 2020

As such, if the Dallas Mavericks create cap space and sign another max player in free agency in 2021, extending Doncic would most likely tip them over the luxury tax threshold the following year. So it's somewhat understandable why the Mavs are looking at NBA trade deals instead.

