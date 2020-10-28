NBA Trade Rumors: Dallas Mavericks willing to move everyone besides Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis, want a lottery pick in the 2020 draft

The Dallas Mavericks have some serious work to do this offseason. NBA trade rumors have suggested that they want a third star but they've also been linked to Giannis Antetokounmpo and would need to preserve cap space for that. Now, the latest reports suggest that the Mavs are willing to part ways with any player not named Luka Doncic or Kristaps Porzingis to improve their roster.

The Dallas Mavericks are apparently willing to do whatever it takes to get hold of a third star. As reported by Brad Townsend of Dallas Morning News, Mavs GM has Donnie Nelson has told his peers in the NBA that almost everything is on the table. Townsend stated:

"All — repeat all — Mavericks players not named Doncic or Porzingis are available."

Another interesting development mentioned by Townsend is that the Dallas Mavericks are also looking to move up the draft. He explained:

"Though they currently own the 18th and 31st picks in the Nov. 18 draft, the Mavericks have a strong desire to trade into the lottery (picks 1-14). ... The sources did not specify whether the Mavericks are trying to trade into the lottery’s upper, middle or lower tier."

Dallas Mavericks' aspirations for 2020-21 season

It's pretty evident that the Dallas Mavericks are looking to push for a deep postseason run behind the efforts of their European duo Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis. A third star may well and truly give them the edge over the competition.

Many have nominated Luka Doncic as an early favorite for MVP honors next season. Kristaps Porzingis has had his injury troubles but averaged 30.5 points per outing in the six seeding games he played.

Since they are going all-in with stars, Dallas Mavericks would do well to draft a talented youngster to support the team leaders on an affordable rookie contract. Even the most minute financial flexibility would go a long way in helping their expected title chase in the near future.

