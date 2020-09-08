NBA Trade Rumors: Damian Lillard "would love" to see Giannis Antetokounmpo move to Portland Trail Blazers

Although Damian Lillard had a career-year, the Portland Trail Blazers didn't have the greatest of seasons. Just making the NBA Playoffs wasn't their goal at the start of the season, especially after reaching the Western Conference Finals in the previous campaign. Multiple NBA trade rumors also suggest that a move may be imminent for Giannis Antetokounmpo, so could these two storylines collide?

Giannis Antetokounmpo re-injured his ankle and after shooting two free throws, left the court. pic.twitter.com/CUNpWnrVKH — ESPN (@espn) September 6, 2020

An inspired performance from Khris Middleton saved the day for the Milwaukee Bucks who were on the cusp of getting swept by the Miami Heat. The problem now is that Giannis Antetokounmpo might not be available for Game 5 and another early exit might tempt the 2020 Defensive Player of the Year to reconsider his future.

NBA Trade Rumors: Could Giannis Antetokounmpo join Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers?

Stephen A Smith

NBA analyst Stephen A Smith appeared on ESPN's Get Up to give his take on the situation involving Giannis Antetokounmpo. He addressed how joining Damian Lillard in Portland could become an option for the Greek Freak.

"You've got teams like Portland led by Damian Lillard who would love to have Giannis. You talk to a guy like Dame Dolla, he believes that 'Hey, Giannis and me together would win the chip.' Those are the kind of things that could be options out there if he can't get it done in Milwaukee."

Giannis teaming up with Dame in Portland?@stephenasmith says Lillard believes the two could win a ring together with the Trail Blazers. pic.twitter.com/T9U8vzKltb — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) September 7, 2020

This adds Portland Trail Blazers to the list of potential destinations for Giannis Antetokounmpo. So far out, the Heat have been the go-to pick for most analysts.

What will Giannis Antetokounmpo decide?

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Although any potential move for the reigning MVP seems far away, seeing Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard link up for the Portland Trail Blazers sounds like an exciting prospect.

Giannis will obviously bide his time and see how things pan out in the current NBA Playoffs. At the same time, this scenario doesn't look too improbable. Portland Trail Blazers will have expiring contracts and a young stud in Zach Collins to give if this goes down the trade route.

