NBA Trade Rumors: De'Aaron Fox snubs Lakers as preferred destination despite Klutch Sports connection

After spending more than seven years in Sacramento, De'Aaron Fox could soon be parting ways with the Kings. While the former All-Star and All-NBA third-team selection is sure to attract interest from a number of different teams, there's one ball club that Fox might not be interested in.

Shortly after breaking the news of the Fox trade talks Tuesday on X, NBA insider Shams Charania went on ESPN to provide more details. According to Charania, the LA Lakers are reportedly not the destination that the 27-year-old guard has in mind. Notably, this is in spite of the fact that Fox's agent Rich Paul has some well-known clients on the Lakers roster.

"One thing I can say with Rich Paul — we know he's got LeBron James and Anthony Davis on the Lakers," said Charania on ESPN. "I'm told the Lakers are not part of that destination of choice for De'Aaron Fox potentially."

Fox signed with Klutch Sports, the agency founded by Paul, in 2022. It appears, however, that the presence of Klutch Sports athletes James and Davis won't be enough to entice Fox into playing for the Lakers.

It's worth noting that, about a month ago, Paul reportedly indicated that Fox wouldn't be sticking around in Sacramento for the final leg of his five-year, $163 million contract. With Fox's next season coming at a relatively affordable price tag of $37 million, teams are expected to make a play for the dynamic guard currently averaging 25.2 points, 5.0 rebounds and 6.2 assists.

Former NBA All-Star: Fox is getting "f***ed" in Sacramento

While taping their episode on Tuesday afternoon, the crew of the popular hoops podcast "Gil's Arena" caught wind of the breaking news on the Fox trade talks.

When host Josiah Johnson asked the panelists if "a change of scenery" could bode well for Fox, three-time All-Star Gilbert Arenas cited off-court benefits that the young man could reap if he heads out of Sacramento:

"He's been in the league long enough to know, 'I'm getting f***ed over here. It is messing with my endorsements, my money, my shoe sales,'" Arenas said (Timestamp: 4:37).

Agent Zero then speculated that the destination Fox has in mind could be San Francisco, LA or New York — all of which are bigger markets with a host of business opportunities. It's only a matter of time before NBA fans find out whether any of Arenas' guesses turn out to be accurate.

