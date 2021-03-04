NBA Trade Rumors: Denver Nuggets and Dallas Mavericks join the JJ Redick sweepstakes

JJ Redick is amongst the most in-demand players this season and the latest NBA trade rumors have linked him to the Denver Nuggets and Dallas Mavericks. The sharpshooter out of Duke is expected to be moved by the New Orleans Pelicans as they look to surround Zion Williamson with other building blocks.

JJ Redick had his worst start to a season in over a decade this season. The veteran has since recovered from the early slump and shot the ball at 46.8% from downtown in February. As such, teams are lining up to acquire his services. On the latest episode of The Mismatch Podcast, Kevin O'Connor reported that the Denver Nuggets and Dallas Mavericks are interested in Redick. He said:

"I've heard two other teams that could be connected to JJ [Redick] in a potential trade and that's Denver and Dallas. So those are two other teams to monitor in the Western Conference with New Orleans competing for same playoff spots..."

JJ Redick is owed roughly $13 million this year and is set to be a free agent in the summer.

NBA Trade Rumors: Analyzing JJ Redick's fit with Denver Nuggets and Dallas Mavericks

Dallas looks like the better fit for Redick

Players with the leadership and shooting capabilities of JJ Redick are hard to come by. So both Denver Nuggets and Dallas Mavericks will benefit from adding him. But if we look at the rosters of both the teams, Redick is likely to have a bigger impact on the Mavs.

Dallas sacrificed their shooting depth for better defenders at the start of the season. They could remedy the situation by adding JJ Redick to their lineup. Redick could score at a high volume as a spot-up shooter with Luka Doncic attracting the opposing defense's attention and creating open looks for him.

As far as the Denver Nuggets are concerned, they already have the fifth-highest accuracy from downtown this season. In fact, it's their defense that needs reinforcements and JJ Redick is of little value in that regard.

It's been reported previously that Redick's looking to move to a franchise closer to his Brooklyn home, thereby getting linked with the Nets and the New York Knicks. So it will be interesting to see if he agrees to a move to either Dallas Mavericks or Denver Nuggets, even if both these franchises submit offers.

