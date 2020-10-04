NBA Trade Rumors: Denver Nuggets go all in for New Orleans Pelicans star Jrue Holiday

The Denver Nuggets surprised everyone in the 2020 NBA Playoffs by reaching the Western Conference Finals despite having one of the youngest teams in the league. Since their exit from the Orlando Bubble, NBA trade rumors have linked several star players with the team, with one of them being Jrue Holiday of the New Orleans Pelicans.

NBA Trade Rumors: The Denver Nuggets could leave 'no stone unturned' in their pursuit of Jrue Holiday

Denver Nuggets are reportedly desperate to acquire the services of Jrue Holiday.

In an interaction with the Denver Post on this topic, Mike Singer had this to say:

"My gut tells me that the Nuggets will leave no stone unturned this off-season. There was chatter at the deadline around Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday, and I wouldn’t be surprised at all if those discussions get revisited."

Singer went on to suggest what a potential trade involving Jrue Holiday could look like between the Denver Nuggets and the New Orleans Pelicans:

"I think Gary Harris and/or Will Barton could absolutely be used in a trade to land a player like that, along with at least one or two first-round picks."

If this rumor actually happens, it would undoubtedly be one of the biggest trades in the off-season.

How did Gary Harris finish this? 😳 pic.twitter.com/jnUHnPHskX — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 11, 2019

Jrue Holiday is renowned for being one of the best defensive guards in the league, but NBA trade rumors have been linking him with a move away from the Pelicans for a while now.

Advertisement

The Denver Nuggets could trade away Gary Harris for Jrue Holiday.

However, trading away Gary Harris could be a risky move for the Denver Nuggets. That is because Harris is not only a reliable outlet in offense, he has been great, if not excellent, for the team.

If this NBA trade rumor turns out to be true, the Denver Nuggets will lose the ability to build through the draft for a year due to the first-round picks they would be giving away.

"It's a brotherhood. It's bigger than basketball."



—Anthony Davis on exchanging jerseys with Jrue Holiday postgame 🤝 pic.twitter.com/UTiPIeKKVk — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) November 28, 2019

Advertisement

However, as they say, with great risk comes great reward. If this NBA trade works, the Denver Nuggets could well become one of the most formidable teams in the NBA next season.