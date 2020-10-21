NBA Trade Rumors: Denver Nuggets reportedly keen on keeping Michael Porter Jr. for the long haul amid interest from multiple teams

The Denver Nuggets had a very impressive campaign in the 2020 NBA Playoffs, where they made it all the way to the Western Conference finals despite having one of the youngest rosters in the league. One of the many players who impressed for the franchise is 22-year-old Michael Porter Jr., who has attracted interest from a lot of teams in the league, as per NBA trade rumors.

Michael Porter Jr. (12 PTS) is 5-5 from the floor in his first NBA start!



📲💻: https://t.co/3bTQPOmwYk pic.twitter.com/Hb72AYG93L — NBA (@NBA) December 30, 2019

While many believe Porter to be in the Denver Nuggets' long-term plans, NBA insider Brian Windhorst recently offered his take on the situation.

NBA Trade Rumors: Denver Nuggets have reportedly told other franchises not to ask for Michael Porter Jr.

Denver Nuggets are adamant on keeping Michael Porter Jr.

Speaking on 'The Hoops Collective', Brian Windhorst had this to say about Michael Porter Jr.'s future with the Denver Nuggets:

"In talking to teams around the league, the Nuggets have made it clear: Michael Porter Jr. is not available"

He further continued in this regard:

"Do not ask."

Considering the number of NBA trade rumors abounding about the Denver Nuggets' need to bring in another star, this development could surprise many teams and fans alike in the NBA community.

Denver Nuggets made it to the 2020 Western Conference Finals.

With their young roster, the Denver Nuggets made it to the 2020 Western Conference Finals where they played six close games against eventual champions LA Lakers.

On the road to the Conference Finals, the Denver Nuggets had not one but two comeback series victories, with both coming when they were 1-3 down. One of these wins was against the Utah Jazz, while the other came against the LA Clippers who were considered the favorites to win it all last season.

Jamal Murray was undoubtedly one of the key players for the franchise during the playoffs as his offensive explosions helped keep the Denver Nuggets alive. Nikola Jokic was also emphatic for the team, although in a more supporting role to Murray.

In light of these performances, there is a growing perception that a third star could, in fact, help the team to an NBA Championship in the near future.

Back-to-back triples... career-high 29 PTS for Michael Porter Jr.!

With Michael Porter Jr. hardly lacking in star power, coupled with the upside he has shown, the 23-year-old could very well evolve into that third star for the Denver Nuggets that could help the franchise go all the way.

One of the most promising young teams in the NBA could very well have a very promising future, if the Nuggest manage to keep hold of Michael Porter Jr..