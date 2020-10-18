Having won the NBA Championship after a decade-long wait, the LA Lakers are already working on their roster for another bite at the cherry. They have several contracts to sort out and a few moves to make. If NBA trade rumors are to be believed, Derrick Rose could be joining the Purple and Gold soon.

The LA Lakers have been previously linked with the former MVP. They were expected to contact the Detroit Pistons about Rose's availability around the NBA trade deadline in February but a deal never materialized. However, a move seems "much more likely now".

NBA Trade Rumors: LA Lakers more likely to move for Derrick Rose now

Lakers GM Rob Pelinka

As reported by Heavy.com's Sean Deveney, one general manager has suggested that the probability of LA Lakers trading for Derrick Rose is much higher now.

“I think both sides were reluctant when they went into in January, February. I don’t think the Lakers wanted to make a major move because they thought they could do something on the buyout market. And I don’t think the Pistons wanted to make a major move because Derrick was happy there. Now, everything has shifted a little. Now, they’re both in a position to where a deal is much more likely now.”

This energy between D Rose and his son London ❤️ @drose (via alainataughtyou/IG) pic.twitter.com/RX2Do88NvK — Overtime (@overtime) October 16, 2020

The Detroit Pistons are expected to move towards a full-blown rebuild so a veteran like Derrick Rose could very much be on the market.

Can Derrick Rose complete his redemption storyline with LA Lakers?

Frank Vogel

Derrick Rose has never been the same since his ACL injury in the 2012 NBA Playoffs. After years of fitness struggles, he finally found his footing with the Minnesota Timberwolves in the 2018-19 season.

Since y’all seem to have forgotten who Derrick Rose is. pic.twitter.com/ytr5FlBn5m — Wimba (@15__simba) October 18, 2020

Derrick Rose joined the Detroit Pistons last season on a 2-year $15 million deal and continued his revival, averaging 18 points on 49% shooting off the bench to go with his 5.6 assists per game. Rose could be the impact player for LA Lakers off the bench and the secondary ball-handler after LeBron James considering Rajon Rondo could depart the Purple and Gold in free agency.

