NBA Trade Rumors: Derrick Rose's long wait for a championship could end with a move to the LA Lakers this off-season

The LA Lakers, as the first seed in a stacked Western Conference, were absolutely dominant as they won their 17th NBA championship. However, with the Golden State Warriors and Brooklyn Nets strengthening their rosters, the LA Lakers are reportedly eyeing Derrick Rose of the Detroit Pistons in order to remain competitive next season, as per NBA trade rumors.

Till about a week ago, the LA Clippers were the more likely team to sign the star player. However, the LA Lakers have also entered the fray for Derrick Rose as the franchise looks to fill some holes exposed in their roster during the postseason.

On that note, let's analyze if a trade for Derrick Rose to the LA Lakers could be beneficial or not for both parties involved.

NBA Trade Rumors: Should the LA Lakers go after Derrick Rose?

The LA Lakers desperately need a point guard this off-season.

The LA Lakers may have won their 17th NBA title, but they struggled to remain a threat from beyond the arc.

As per NBA trade rumors, Rajon Rondo has decided to become a free agent this off-season. With there being a good chance that he may not be back, the LA Lakers will be desperate to acquire an experienced point guard in the off-season.

Moreover, without Rondo, the team will have no backup for LeBron James, something that could significantly inhibit the team's playmaking prowess when the king is off the floor.

A Derrick Rose trade to the Lakers is a lot more likely to happen this offseason than it was during the trade deadline, per @SeanDeveney





However, if Rondo leaves, Derrick Rose could be the player to fill up that hole in the LA Lakers roster. The 32-year-old may not be on the same level as Rondo, but he is an excellent passer and an elite scorer.

Rose's shooting from behind the arc has also gotten significantly better with each passing season, and he now has the ability to space the floor as well, attributes that can come in handy for the LA Lakers.

Derrick Rose would be an excellent player to have on the LA Lakers bench due to his ability to be an excellent sixth man for the team and make an impact when the going gets tough.

Considering the same, the LA Lakers should add Derrick Rose to their roster and need to make his signing a priority during the off-season.

NBA Trade Rumors: How beneficial would a move to the LA Lakers be for Derrick Rose?

Derrick Rose could be an NBA Champion with the LA Lakers.

This could be a tough decision for Derrick Rose. While the LA Lakers may be the most dominant team in the NBA, Derrick Rose reportedly feels a sense of loyalty to the Pistons and could likely hesitate in moving to the defending champions.



However, the 32-year-old Rose is almost past his prime and doesn't have too many years left in the NBA. If he wants to win an NBA Championship, the LA Lakers would undoubtedly provide him one of the best opportunities to do so.

In that perspective, Derrick Rose would only benefit from a move to the LA Lakers during the off-season.