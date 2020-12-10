NBA Trade Rumors: Detroit Pistons expected to move Derrick Rose at the deadline

The youngest NBA MVP in history, Derrick Rose is set to enter the 12th season of his storied career. The explosive point guard has finally put his injury troubles to bed and managed two consistent seasons without missing many games. He is on an expiring contract with the Detroit Pistons and the latest NBA trade rumors suggest that he will be an in-demand player as the season progresses.

NBA Trade Rumors: Detroit Pistons expected to flip Derrick Rose for future assets

While not many NBA trade rumors have linked Derrick Rose with a move away from the Detroit Pistons, that could change once the 2020-21 campaign gets underway. Speaking on the HoopsHype Podcast, Michael Scotto remarked that he expects Rose to have a decent market around the trade deadline. Scotto explained:

"I do think they’re eventually going to look to flip Derrick Rose at the trade deadline and get an asset back for him. It’s been already determined that Killian Hayes, their rookie draft pick, is going to be the point guard of the present and the future. That doesn’t mean that a guy like Rose doesn’t have value to a team that’s contending. I do look for him to be their most sought after asset as we get into the season."

Derrick Rose was strongly linked to the LA Lakers last season but they've more or less sorted their requirements at the point guard spot by acquiring Dennis Schroder. We'll have to wait and see if other potential destinations emerge for the three-time All-Star.

NBA Trade Rumors: Detroit Pistons focusing on rebuild clears the path for Derrick Rose's exit

Dwane Casey

Detroit Pistons head coach Dwane Casey has already mentioned during one of the media availability sessions that rookie Killian Hayes will start as the point guard. The breadcrumbs are already in place for Derrick Rose to take a reduced role in Detroit before eventually getting traded for future assets.

Dwane Casey said that Killian Hayes is the starter at point guard right now. — Omari Sankofa II (@omarisankofa) December 6, 2020

Rose will be a high-impact bench player for any contender willing to move for him. He's owed roughly $7.7 million for the 2020-21 season which is a fair sum for someone who managed 18.1 points on 49% shooting from the field last year. Couple that with his 5.6 assists per game and you have a leader for your second unit.

