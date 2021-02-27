NBA Trade Rumors: Detroit Pistons interested in Brooklyn Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie

The Brooklyn Nets are reportedly shopping Spencer Dinwiddie and the latest NBA trade rumors suggest that the Detroit Pistons could pursue a move for him. Dinwiddie has been sidelined for the 2020-21 season with an ACL tear but the Nets see him as their biggest asset for roster updates ahead of the trade deadline.

Spencer Dinwiddie was drafted by the Detroit Pistons in 2014 but he showed his true potential only after a move to the Brooklyn Nets two years later. As per SNY's Ian Begley, the Pistons are interested in bringing back their former player. Begley wrote:

"The Detroit Pistons are among the teams who have had interest in acquiring Spencer Dinwiddie from the Nets, per SNY sources. ESPN reported that the Nets are ‘shopping’ Dinwiddie, who is currently recovering from surgery to repair a partially torn right ACL."

A trade for Spencer Dinwiddie makes sense for the Detroit Pistons. Dinwiddie averaged 20.6 points and 6.8 assists per game for the Brooklyn Nets last season. He won't help the Pistons immediately but that's fine since the franchise is gunning for a high draft pick anyway.

It's during the 2021-22 campaign where Spencer Dinwiddie could truly shine. Dinwiddie has a $12.3 million player option for this season which he's likely to opt into following the ACL injury. He'll get plenty of opportunities on a Detroit Pistons' roster which is in the early stages of a rebuild.

He'll take some time to return to his best following the rehab period but Dinwiddie has already bounced back from an ACL tear once in college. That would give the front office added encouragement to pursue a trade for the point guard.

NBA Trade Rumors: What can the Brooklyn Nets get from Detroit Pistons for Spencer Dinwiddie?

Nets Head coach Steve Nash

It must be noted that the Brooklyn Nets are looking for players who can help them win now in exchange for Spencer Dinwiddie. And that's where the problem lies for the Detroit Pistons.

Shooting guard Wayne Ellington seems like the only real trade piece that the Pistons have right now. But the Brooklyn Nets already have a sorted backcourt.

Blake Griffin obviously cannot be a part of the trade because of his humongous $36.5 million salary. Jahlil Okafor is a borderline option the Pistons can try selling but there's no way that the Nets will let go of Spencer Dinwiddie only for a center who can't space the floor. Draft picks may have to be included and the resultant trade package is unlikely to be ideal for either party.

As such, the Detroit Pistons' best chance of landing Spencer Dinwiddie would be by involving a third team to fulfil the Brooklyn Nets' demands.

