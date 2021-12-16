NBA Trade Rumors: Domantas Sabonis not keen on continuing with Indiana Pacers

Indiana Pacers talisman Domantas Sabonis has been the topic of conversation regarding trades and there appears to be more and more of these reports coming out every day.

According to Matt Moore of The Action Network HQ, the two-time NBA All-Star is reportedly keen on a move away from the Indiana-based franchise. Moore said:

"Domantas Sabonis reportedly wants out of Indiana."

The Indiana Pacers are currently struggling as they sit 13th in the Eastern Conference with a 12-18 record, having lost six of their last 10 games and recorded just three wins on the road all season long.

If the Pacers are keen to engage in trade conversations surrounding Domantas Sabonis, then they will in all likelihood head into a rebuild. Despite possessing the likes of Malcolm Brogdon and Caris LeVert alongside Sabonis, the team should truly be setting sights on the playoffs but are struggling immensely in the regular season games.

Which team needs Domantas Sabonis the most?

Domantas Sabonis vs the Toronto Raptors

This season, Domantas Sabonis is averaging 18.5 points, 11.9 rebounds and 4.1 assists while shooting the ball better than 59% from the field and over 75% from the free-throw line.

A two-time All-Star, Sabonis would almost immediately improve any and every team in the NBA. While he doesn't possess a perimeter threat, Sabonis is an incredible player near the post and more than a handful defensively.

The Phoenix Suns are a team that has been rumored to be interested in trading for Domantas Sabonis as they possess tradeable assets that can convince the Pacers to let Sabonis go. Cameron Johnson and Dario Šarić are players that can potentially convince the Pacers to trade away Sabonis.

However, having someone like Deandre Ayton on the team does hamper the decision to possibly go for someone like Sabonis. Whether those two would fit on the court at the same time is a question only Monty Williams can answer. Or perhaps the Suns front office is using Sabonis to not offer Ayton the max deal.

Another team that could potentially engage in trade discussions for Domantas Sabonis are the Sacramento Kings. Sabonis, who is only 25, would form a great core alongside the likes of Buddy Hield and De'Aaron Fox. It is hard to see the Pacers being anywhere remotely interested in doing a deal with the Kings if they don't involve either Buddy Hield or Marvin Bagley III, if not both.

Either way, if the Pacers are truly interested in trading away their star man, then there is no doubt that this development will pique the interest of almost every team in the NBA and not just the Sacramento Kings and the Phoenix Suns.

