NBA Trade Rumors: Eastern Conference executive confirms Devin Booker will remain committed to Phoenix Suns despite recent reports linking him with an exit

With the NBA offseason currently underway, teams will be looking to acquire players who will fill the gaps in their roster and improve the franchise, with major player movement expected. In the latest round of NBA trade rumors, there is heavy speculation around the future of Phoenix Suns' rising star Devin Booker.

NBA Trade Rumors: Devin Booker unlikely to move on from the Phoenix Suns

Indiana Pacers v Phoenix Suns

Phoenix Suns shooting guard Devin Booker is one of the most talented players in the league and has improved every year since joining the NBA. However, despite his individual brilliance, he has not made it to the playoffs even once, as the Phoenix Suns have always come up short in the regular season.

Los Angeles Clippers v Phoenix Suns

Recent NBA trade rumors had suggested that Devin Booker could be on his way out to join a championship contender. However, an Eastern Conference executive has put paid to those NBA trade rumors with the following explanation:

“He has no leverage, he’s locked up for four more years. There is no way for him to demand a trade with that much time left on his contract.”

Devin Booker was incredible in the Orlando bubble as the Phoenix Suns went undefeated and missed the playoffs by a narrow margin. It was the Suns' best performance in the last few years, and there is a glimmer of hope that the team can come good next season and qualify for the playoffs.

.@DevinBook turns 24 today with a ridiculous resume:



◽️ Only active player with a 70-point game



◽️ One of six players with multiple 59-plus-point games



◽️ Fifth-youngest to 5K points



◽️ Suns record for 30-point games



◽️ Most buzzer-beaters since entering the league (t-Bron) pic.twitter.com/QTmEb0HDTU — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 30, 2020

Phoenix Suns have a strong backcourt in Devin Booker and Ricky Rubio, and alongside former number 1 pick Deandre Ayton, the Phoenix Suns can be a force to be reckoned with.

Another Eastern Conference executive believes that the team is headed in the right direction, and the Phoenix Suns will refrain from moving Devin Booker this season. He stated:

“I don’t get how he has any leverage on his deal, and they played well in the bubble, I don’t think they’ll move him.”

It looks like Devin Booker is likely to stay with the Suns next year. However, the team will have to improve their performance if they want to hold on to the dynamic superstar for a long time.

Devin Booker wanting out of Phoenix is the “worst kept secret”. It appears Booker is ready to move on. Per Ryen Russillo on the Bill Simmons Podcast. pic.twitter.com/wY5yFV9A85 — NBA Retweet (@RTNBA) November 4, 2020

