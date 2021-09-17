NBA Trade Rumors: Eric Gordon is open to a move despite Houston Rockets wanting him to stay 

The latest NBA trade rumors suggest Eric Gordon is open to a move away from the Houston Rockets.

The 32-year-old guard has been with the Houston Rockets since 2016 and has averaged around 16 points per game through his career. Houston is expected to start its rebuilding process in the upcoming season. Jalen Green's addition in the July draft and Kevin Porter Jr.'s signing last season is a clear indication that the team is looking to build around these two young stars.

👑 Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson 📍 @ScoopB Houston Rockets want to go in the direction of youth.



Evidenced by the majority of their roster who are aged 19-29.



Exceptions to that rule as Houston's roster is currently constructed:



✅ D.J. Augustin (33)

✅ Eric Gordon (32)

✅John Wall (31)

Eric Gordon would rather be with a winning team at this stage of his career. He is 32-years-old and is yet to win a championship in the NBA. With his skill set, he can be an invaluable addition to a contending team.

NBA Trade Rumors: Eric Gordon hasn't approached the Houston Rockets with a trade request but is open to moving

Eric Gordon (right) in action during an NBA game.

As per The Athletic's Kelly Iko, Eric Gordon is indeed open to a trade move. NBA rumors also suggest that the Houston Rockets would prefer him to stay with the club. Here's what Iko's report said:

"Sources with knowledge of Gordon’s thinking say while Gordon hasn’t approached management to ask for a trade, he’s open to moving to a more favorable situation. In meetings between his representation and Houston this offseason, the Rockets communicated they would love to have Gordon stay."

Eric Gordon is the only remaining member of Houston’s 2017-18 WCF squad. Now he’s caught in the midst of a rebuild.



Eric Gordon has endured a tough time in the last two seasons because of injuries. He played just 43 games in that stretch. However, his efficiency has been top-notch as always. He averaged 16.1 points per game in that period.

Even if he does go on the trade block, it is unclear whether teams would be willing to take a gamble by adding an injury-prone player like Gordon to their squad.

Eric Gordon is owed roughly $40 million over the next two seasons. Several teams have already completed their roster construction. That could make it difficult for the Houston Rockets to find a team willing to trade for Eric Gordon.

Meanwhile, the Houston Rockets are also looking for possible suitors for 5-time All-Star John Wall. The former Washington Wizards point guard and the Rockets have mutually agreed to this arrangement as Wall isn't a part of their plans moving forward.

