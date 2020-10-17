NBA Trade Rumors: Exploring the possibility of Blake Griffin joining the Philadelphia 76ers this off-season

As per NBA trade rumors, the Philadelphia 76ers could add a third star in the off-season to pair up alongside Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons.

However, given their cap space limitations, moving Al Horford's 'bad' contract would be their top priority in order to make room for another star. While adding a big man might not be their first preference, let's take a look at why Detroit Pistons' Blake Griffin might still be a good choice for the 76ers in the off-season.

NBA Trade Rumors: Detroit Pistons might agree to absorb the Al Horford contract if they get enough future picks

Philadelphia 76ers Media Day

In all likelihood, the Detroit Pistons may want to go into rebuild mode by trading their veterans Derrick Rose and Blake Griffin.

If the Philadelphia 76ers fail to convince other top teams to absorb Al Horford's costly contract, a recent NBA trade rumor has suggested that the Pistons might be a suitable trading partner.

The Detroit Pistons might agree to move Blake Griffin if the 76ers add a young player and enough future picks along with Al Horford's contract.

As the Detroit Pistons commitment to the rebuild continues, their focal point must stay locked in on developing and maintaining their youth. (via: @matthewehler)https://t.co/a0625fCHye — PistonPowered (@PistonPowered) September 28, 2020

While Al Horford may not help with the Detroit Pistons' rebuild process, the final year of his contract is only partially guaranteed, and the Pistons can also use the picks to further bolster their young core.

NBA Trade Rumors: Blake Griffin has already played under Philadelphia 76ers' new coach Doc Rivers

Brooklyn Nets vs Detroit Pistons

Aged 31, Blake Griffin could still be one of the most explosive bigs in the game when healthy.

Even though this trade adds more size to an already frontcourt-dominant Sixers lineup, Griffin doesn't mind taking more 3s if necessary, and this can only help provide more space for Embiid in the paint.

A look at how Doc Rivers can use some of his actions that worked for Blake Griffin with Ben Simmons and the Sixers (by @TomWestNBA) https://t.co/jzBdGwxmYG — Liberty Ballers (@Liberty_Ballers) October 6, 2020

Philadelphia 76ers' new coach Doc Rivers shares a good relationship with Blake Griffin because of their time together with the LA Clippers in the past. With Griffin's fast-paced offense in sync with Rivers' coaching style, the player might make a positive impact in the Philadelphia 76ers' roster as the franchise looks to turn their fortunes around in the postseason.