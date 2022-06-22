NBA Trade Rumors: Former NBA champion on Philadelphia 76ers' radar, team looking to shop Matisse Thybulle and a pick

The Philadelphia 76ers have an exciting offseason ahead of them. They had a disappointing playoff campaign, losing in the second round to the Miami Heat. With the championship window slowly shutting for them, the 76ers have aggressively tried to add some vital pieces to their roster.

One of the biggest additions was James Harden, who came in for Ben Simmons, Seth Curry and Andre Drummond. To add more solidity, Philly is now looking at the free agency market, where they could bring in PJ Tucker. According to Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer, the 76ers are looking to offer a three-year $30-million deal to the veteran.

NBACentral @TheNBACentral The Sixers intend to offer PJ Tucker a three-year, $30 million contract, per @PompeyOnSixers The Sixers intend to offer PJ Tucker a three-year, $30 million contract, per @PompeyOnSixers https://t.co/nlNyAGeUVv

The 2021 NBA champion opted out of his $7.4 million player option with the Miami Heat and is once again a free agent. He could be a valuable asset, and the likes of the Chicago Bulls and the Philadelphia 76ers have shown interest in him.

The 76ers front office needs to take care of the contracts of James Harden and Tyrese Maxey. That could pose problems if they also add the 37-year-old to the roster.

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania Miami’s PJ Tucker will opt out of his $7.4 million player option for the 2022-23 season and enter free agency, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium . Several championship contending teams are expected to compete for Tucker, who was a key part of Milwaukee’s title run in 2021. Miami’s PJ Tucker will opt out of his $7.4 million player option for the 2022-23 season and enter free agency, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Several championship contending teams are expected to compete for Tucker, who was a key part of Milwaukee’s title run in 2021.

The 76ers are looking to work on a trade for Matisse Thybulle to make room for Tucker. They are in talks for a three-team trade, which would also involve a first-round pick. There is no clarity about the situation till free agency begins on June 29. Tucker has worked with Darryl Morey before, and he could do so again.

(via Sixers are looking to acquire P.J. Tucker. To create cap space they are currently shopping Matisse Thybulle and the No. 23 pick.(via @PompeyOnSixers Sixers are looking to acquire P.J. Tucker. To create cap space they are currently shopping Matisse Thybulle and the No. 23 pick.(via @PompeyOnSixers) https://t.co/tPmB8lpvmw

Will PJ Tucker be right fit with Philadelphia 76ers?

PJ Tucker is one of the most valuable veterans in the NBA. He was instrumental in the Milwaukee Bucks' championship run in 2021 and also the Miami Heat's run to the Eastern Conference Finals this season.

Bringing him to the 76ers would unite with his former teammate James Harden. The two had some great years in Houston and could use their experience to make the 76ers championship contenders. With Joel Embiid, Harden and Tyrese Maxey, the 76ers already have a great trio.

The @miamiheat -factor is averaging 9.7 points and 6.3 rebounds while shooting a red hot 56.4% FG, 52.6% 3PT, and 100% FT.



Tune in tonight at 7:30 pm/ET on TNT as he and his squad look to take a 2-0 series lead over the Sixers. PJ Tucker is ON FIRE!The @miamiheat-factor is averaging 9.7 points and 6.3 rebounds while shooting a red hot 56.4% FG, 52.6% 3PT, and 100% FT. #GLeagueAlum Tune in tonight at 7:30 pm/ET on TNT as he and his squad look to take a 2-0 series lead over the Sixers. PJ Tucker is ON FIRE! 🔥The @miamiheat ❌-factor is averaging 9.7 points and 6.3 rebounds while shooting a red hot 56.4% FG, 52.6% 3PT, and 100% FT. #GLeagueAlum Tune in tonight at 7:30 pm/ET on TNT as he and his squad look to take a 2-0 series lead over the Sixers. https://t.co/cMctUNwrOc

Tucker could make a big difference by bringing in his physicality. The veteran doesn't back away from guarding the best player of the opposition. Along with his defensive prowess, he can also shoot corner threes.

Undoubtedly, the 76ers have a great roster, but adding Tucker would be the cherry on the top. He would bring in invaluable championship experience.

In the last few seasons, Tucker has proven to be the piece that makes a franchise strong. He could do the same with the Philadelphia 76ers and help them win the championship.

