NBA Trade Rumors: Golden State Warriors could have another death lineup with Aaron Gordon

After the Golden State Warriors were awarded the second-overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, they have expectedly been at the forefront of NBA trade rumors linking them with a multitude of superstars in the league, with the most interesting one of them being the Orlando Magic's Aaron Gordon.

Gordon has had a solid season where he averaged 14.4 points, 7.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists while shooting 43.7% from the field and 30.8% from behind the arc. However, it remains to be seen if this move could make sense for both Aaron Gordon and the Golden State Warriors.

NBA Trade Rumors: Would a move for Aaron Gordon be a good one for the Golden State Warriors?

A move for Aaron Gordon could be a very good one for the Golden State Warriors.

Gordon's numbers may not be eye-popping, but they are pretty decent. He scores 14 points and eight rebounds per game, which could be good enough for a reliable fourth option for the Golden State Warriors or even a third option if the player improves.

The Aaron Gordon sit down dunk is the illest NBA Slam Dunk contest dunk ever...



Poetry in motion @Double0AG pic.twitter.com/SXWYrQu08u — Yujiro Hanma (@MrHellaPlatonic) September 26, 2020

Moreover, Aaron Gordon has evolved into an impressive wing-defender. This could be important for the Warriors because other than Klay Thompson and Draymond Green, the team doesn't really have great defenders.

If Aaron Gordon is brought in by the Golden State Warriors, we could just see the birth of a new death lineup with Andrew Wiggins and Aaron Gordon at the 3 and 4 respectively, with Green at the 5.

NBA Trade Rumors: Would Aaron Gordon benefit with a move to the Golden State Warriors?

A move to the Golden State Warriors could be an amazing one for Aaron Gordon.

If Aaron Gordan signs with the Golden State Warriors, he would have a better chance of winning a championship than he has ever before.

Moreover, he would fit in perfectly in the Warriors' roster. His defense is one that is much required by the franchise, while his presence would ensure that space could open up far past the three-point line, allowing Aaron Gordon to do his damage inside the arc and close to the rim.

Steph Curry shooting the three and looking back before it goes in is forever smooth. 🔥🔥pic.twitter.com/7ri5dbzw8k — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) September 9, 2020

The only negative for Aaron Gordon here would be the size of his role decreasing significantly at the Golden State Warriors. But we believe that it is something the player would be willing to take for a real shot at an NBA Championship.

If the Golden State Warriors come calling, we believe that it would be a wise decision for Aaron Gordon to take up the offer.