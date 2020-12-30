NBA Trade Rumors: Golden State Warriors could consider putting Draymond Green on the market

The Golden State Warriors are hoping that Draymond Green's eventual return will give their 2020-21 campaign a boost. The latest NBA trade rumors suggest that the Warriors may already have a few additional ideas in case Green does not have the desired impact on the team's results.

As mentioned by Chris Haynes on the latest episode of the Posted Up podcast, there's a market for Draymond Green and the Golden State Warriors may test it if things don't start going their way. Haynes spoke about Draymond around the 49th minute and here's what he had to discuss:

“I’ll say this, when Draymond comes back, if they don’t fare well, we could see a scenario play out where Draymond will be put out on the market for trade bait. We can see that. ... I know a team that would be salivating if that was the case.”

The Golden State Warriors are 2-2 to start the season. Both of their wins have come against bad teams in the East and both their losses have been blowouts. They need to improve their performances and in case Draymond Green cannot provide that lift, the Warriors need to find a way to survive the season.

Steph says Draymond's return will have a huge impact on both ends of the court. "it's gonna be huge. We want him to be ... his best self, and able to play consistently game after game." — Golden State of Mind (@unstoppablebaby) December 30, 2020

Draymond Green doesn't always stuff the stat sheet but at the very least, he provides defensive solidity that the Golden State Warriors desperately need.

NBA Trade Rumors: What's next for Draymond Green and the Golden State Warriors?

Golden State Warriors v Brooklyn Nets

The Golden State Warriors are starting to find some rhythm offensively. Stephen Curry is averaging 26.5 points per game and finally had some support from Andrew Wiggins who scored 27 against the Detroit Pistons.

However, they need someone to marshall the troops while protecting the basket and Draymond Green has historically been the one taking care of that role. He's expected to return in the Golden State Warriors' home game against the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday.

Oubre is a problem defensively. Him and Draymond should be quite the tandem — Marcus Thompson (@ThompsonScribe) December 30, 2020

Things won't change overnight, but Draymond's presence will certainly bolster the Warriors', whose defensive schemes are still very much a work in progress.

