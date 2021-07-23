NBA Trade Rumors: Golden State Warriors not expecting Damian Lillard to join forces with them

The Golden State Warriors and Damian Lillard have dominated the NBA trade rumors of late. The latest reports suggest the Warriors do not think the Portland Trail Blazers' star would want to play for them.

The Golden State Warriors are looking to add another All-Star to their ranks in their pursuit of getting back into championship contention. They missed the 2021 NBA Playoffs this year after falling to two straight defeats in the NBA Play-In tournament.

Klay Thompson did not feature for a second straight campaign as he tore his Achilles tendon just a month before the 2020-21 season started.

Thompson's injury and the Golden State Warriors surrounding Stephen Curry and Draymond Green with young talent did not work out that well. NBA trade rumors suggest they could be willing to part ways with James Wiseman and both their first-round picks (No. 7 and 14) from the 2021 NBA draft.

NBA Trade Rumors: Golden State Warriors "don't suspect" Damian Lillard would want to join them

Damian Lillard

According to Marcus Thompson II of The Athletic, the Golden State Warriors aren't expecting Damian Lillard to be one of the stars that is interested in playing for them. He said:

"Blazers guard Damian Lillard, who has been rumored to be unhappy with Portland and a threat to demand a trade, was another desired player if he were to become available. But Lillard has clarified he has not demanded a trade and multiple sources said the Warriors don’t suspect Lillard would want to come to the Bay."

Damian Lillard recently denied NBA trade rumors that suggested he had requested a trade to his current franchise, the Portland Trail Blazers. However, he did say he hasn't made any firm decisions about his future yet.

Damian Lillard’s response to the trade rumors: pic.twitter.com/iB1sjfuFaN — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) July 16, 2021

The Trail Blazers endured yet another difficult postseason and were eliminated in the first round for the fourth time in the last five years. It was the major reason behind NBA trade rumors sparking speculation surrounding Damian Lillard's desire to continue playing for the side.

Apart from the Golden State Warriors, NBA trade rumors suggest the likes of the New York Knicks, LA Lakers, Sacramento Kings and Miami Heat are also among teams interested in acquiring Damian Lillard.

“I don’t think he wants to leave. He has built an empire here. But we have to assume he is leaving to make sure he is not leaving.”



- Blazers Executive on Damian Lillard



(via @jwquick) pic.twitter.com/HQXB0fpTS9 — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) July 22, 2021

