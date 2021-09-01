NBA Trade Rumors: Golden State Warriors front office divided on potentially trading for Ben Simmons

The NBA is abuzz with talk of Australian player Ben Simmons' trade. After reports surfacing of his firm desire to leave the Philadelphia 76ers, it seems inevitable for Simmons to play another season with his current team. This, however, comes as no surprise.

The 25-years-old three-time NBA All-Star is allegedly keen on moving to a california team. The three key players in the deal presumably would be the LA Lakers, LA Clippers and the Golden State Warriors. However, with the presence of Draymond Green on the GSW roster, their front office stands divided on the idea of having the 2017-18 Rookie of the Year in their lineup.

Golden State Warriors front office divided on potentially trading for Ben Simmons

The debate that has divided the Bay Area stands on the idea that having Ben Simmons along with Green on the court could make matters worse for the Golden State Warriors' offensive capabilities. Both players are excellent slashers, paint dominators and defenders. They are also capable playmakers and pick-and-roll players.

"The Warriors, according to sources, are divided on the subject. Some see great potential in having two skilled players thriving in the ball-movement principles, especially in transition. Simmons also happens to be six years younger than Green," said Monte Poole

Ben Simmons has told the 76ers he no longer wants to be part of the team and doesn't plan on reporting to training camp, per @PompeyOnSixers pic.twitter.com/N18LTdEB0l — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 31, 2021

In the same report for NBC Bay Area, Poole continued to discuss the potential Simmons trade to the Warriors:

Others, however, believe having two non-shooters on the court is too crippling for an offense, even with Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson, to overcome, particularly in the postseason.

Without a doubt, Ben Simmons is an excellent player. He has established himself as an exceptional defender and rebounder capable of controlling the paint and intimidating opponents in both offense and defense. He could be a phenomenal match for GSW's Splash Brothers if the trade comes to fruition.

Yet Draymond Green already provides most of what Simmons can offer. The only advantage he has over Green is his age and the off-chance that the Warriors office considers trading Draymond.

Apart from the Warriors trade, Ben is eying other California teams too. His combination alongside the Clippers duo of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George is also on the tables at the moment. One thing is for sure though, Ben Simmons will not continue with the Philadelphia 76ers in the upcoming season. Not after all this drama regarding the player's presence on the roster.

