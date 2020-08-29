NBA trade rumors: Golden State Warriors looking to add Washington Wizards star in the off-season 

The NBA draft lottery results were announced recently. The Minnesota Timberwolves will be choosing the first pick in the NBA draft 2020. After the announcement of the draft lottery, NBA trade rumours have started circulating in the media as the teams will be looking to improve their roster. After tanking this season, the Golden State Warriors will look to do well next year.

Latest NBA trade rumor: Golden State Warriors planning to add Bradley Beal to their ranks

The Golden State Warriors have enough assets to use in NBA trades this offseason. They have the No. 2 overall pick in this year's NBA draft in their possession, as well as the Minnesota Timberwolves' top-three protected pick in the 2021 draft.

According to NBC Sports NBA Insider Tom Haberstroh, the Warriors do have the trade assets required to acquire another star that can be a part of an NBA trade this off-season: Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal.

The Golden State Warriors were able to build a dynasty in the 2010s after acquiring stars like Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson. GM Joe Lacob is one of the smartest guys in the league and will be looking to bring Bradley Beal to the bay area.

According to NBA trade rumors, GSW will also keep a track on the availability of Philadelphia 76ers stars Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons. After getting swept by the Boston Celtics in the first round of NBA playoffs, the 76ers are looking to rebuild. The 76ers recently fired head coach Brett Brown.

Statement from the Golden State Warriors#BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/RZdejmzs6K — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) August 27, 2020

If the NBA trade rumours turn out to be true, Bradley Beal will be an excellent addition to the Golden State Warriors roster. In 57 games this season, Beal averaged a career-high 30.5 points , six assists and four rebounds per game. He shot a 45.5 percent from the field and 35.3 percent from behind the arc on over eight attempts per game. This means that he will fit right in with GSW's splash brothers.

It is clear that the Golden State Warriors are looking to build another NBA superteam. The team already boasts of stars like Curry and Thompson and adding Beal will certainly make them title contenders.

