NBA Trade Rumors: Golden State Warriors looking to maximize 2nd overall pick, could target Marcus Smart

The Golden State Warriors are expected to script a significant return story this upcoming NBA season. They tanked massively in 2019-20 and ended up with the second overall pick in this year's draft as a result. NBA trade rumors have speculated what the franchise could do with their first-rounder but the base idea is that the Warriors want to maximize this pick and Marcus Smart has been named as a potential target.

NBA Trade Rumors: Golden State Warriors looking to maximize 2nd overall pick

The Golden State Warriors had a supporting cast filled mostly with youngsters and fringe players on minuscule contracts last season. That cannot be the case if they are to contend for a title. They have the second overall pick from the 2020 NBA Draft to use as a bargaining chip and they would want to put that to the best use.

Warriors GM Bob Myers

As reported by Zach Lowe on the latest episode of The Lowe Post podcast, the Golden State Warriors want to hit a home run. He stated:

“The sense that other teams get from the Warriors...is that they are aiming for a home run with No. 2 (pick).”

June 25, 2009 - "With the seventh pick, the Golden State Warriors select..." pic.twitter.com/2A03N54KnC — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) October 19, 2020

For a franchise that has managed several coups in the trade and free agency market in the last few years, it's not surprising that the Golden State Warriors are looking for a good return.

NBA Trade Rumors: Golden State Warriors could target Marcus Smart

Marcus Smart

Advertisement

Bill Simmons was also a part of the podcast and suggested a hypothetical trade idea for Golden State Warriors involving the Boston Celtics' Marcus Smart. He suggested:

”So Golden State calls Boston, and they say we really want Marcus Smart...we will offer the No. 2. Overall Pick for Marcus Smart and Pick No. 14. What does Boston do?”

Marcus Smart had a positive perspective on his time in the bubble 🙏 pic.twitter.com/mLkPV1MJhJ — Celtics Nation (@CelticsNationCP) October 19, 2020

Marcus Smart seems like the perfect option for the Golden State Warriors. He would fit within their $17.2 million trade exception and would be the leader of their second unit. At the same time, impending financial limitations is the only reason for the Boston Celtics to trade away one of their most important players. So this deal feels like a hard pass at this moment.

Advertisement

Also read: NBA Trade Rumors - 5 players unlikely to be back with the Golden State Warriors for the 2020-21 season