NBA Trade Rumors: Golden State Warriors monitoring Phoenix Suns' Kelly Oubre Jr. to fill the void at the small forward position

After finishing at the bottom of the Western Conference in the 2019-20 NBA season, the Golden State Warriors will be looking to make a quick turnaround following the returns of Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson from injuries.

The Golden State Warriors have a second overall pick in the 2020 draft, with NBA trade rumors suggesting that the franchise could flip it for a star player this off-season.

NBA Trade Rumors: Golden State Warriors planning a move for Kelly Oubre Jr.

Toronto Raptors vs Golden State Warriors

After losing Kevin Durant to the Brooklyn Nets in the last off-season, the Golden State Warriors had trouble finding a suitable replacement for the player.

Steve Kerr's men deployed Andre Wiggins at the small forward position. But the tactic didn't work out, as the former Minnesota Timberwolves star struggled with the complexity of the Golden State Warriors' system.

However, NBA trade rumors have linked the Golden State Warriors with the Phoenix Suns' Kelly Oubre Jr., who has the potential to be a promising asset for the team. The youngster had a stellar 2019-20 NBA season, averaging 18.7 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game.

Houston Rockets vs Phoenix Suns

Kelly Oubre Jr. is known for his scoring prowess and the ability to make explosive plays around the rim. The Phoenix Suns forward is also a reliable defender, an attribute the Golden State Warriors will most certainly appreciate.

After having Harrison Barnes and Kevin Durant at small forward, the Golden State Warriors would like to add Kelly Oubre Jr., as he will be a perfect fit stylistically.

Advertisement

NBA trade rumors in this regard suggest that the Warriors might use Andrew Wiggins in a deal, which would make life easier for the franchise's GM Joe Lacob and the front office to get Oubre Jr.

Just what they are looking for?



Kelly Oubre Jr. reportedly is of interest to the Warriors as a trade target ahead of the NBA drafthttps://t.co/QenvIukxBV pic.twitter.com/uhPf9mrjxM — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) October 30, 2020

NBA trade rumors have also indicated that the Golden State Warriors are planning to make major moves this off-season, as they have multiple pieces that they can move.

With Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and in all likelihood another star about to join the roster, the Golden State Warriors could be a serious threat for the NBA title in the upcoming 2020-21 season.

Advertisement