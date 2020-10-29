NBA Trade Rumors: Bradley Beal refuses to commit long-term to the Washington Wizards despite signing a new deal recently

Bradley Beal had a mixed season last year. While he averaged a career-high 30.5 points and 6.1 assists per game, the Washington Wizards underperformed in the Eastern Conference. Considering that Beal is entering the prime of his career, he would want to be on a winning franchise. In this regard, NBA trade rumors have linked him with various contenders this off-season.

NBA Trade Rumors: Bradley Beal spills the beans on his future on JJ Redick's podcast

Bradley Beal has mentioned time and again that he would want to continue with the Washington Wizards. However, if the franchise continues to underwhelm next season, even with the return of John Wall, Beal could likely consider his options in the future.

Bradley Beal recently signed a 2-year extension with the Wizards, with the second year being an optional one.

Bradley Beal, who recently made an appearance on New Orleans Pelicans' star JJ Redick's podcast 'Old Man and the Three', shed some light on his future. He was quoted as saying in this regard:

"You still want to be able to protect yourself and kinda be selfish. How can I create some type of flexibility for myself if we aren’t winning, if I do choose to get out."

Continuing in this regard, Bradley Beal admitted that he was aware of other teams' interest in him:

"Teams are trying. A lot of them are calling, a lot of them are inquiring and putting packages together -- trying to see if they can get me. That's not a secret."

Bradley Beal is a bonafide superstar, and all teams in the NBA are aware of his scoring prowess and playmaking abilities. After playing second fiddle to point guard John Wall for several years, Bradley Beal broke into the scene after Wall's injury and has put up monstrous numbers in the last few years.

NBA trade rumors have linked Bradley Beal with teams like Golden State Warriors and LA Lakers, who are both looking to add a third star to boost their chances of winning the Championship next season.

"Teams are trying. A lot of them are calling."



As already mentioned before, Bradley Beal is keeping his options open, and we might see him on a new team by the end of next season.