NBA Trade Rumors: Golden State Warriors to pursue Bradley Beal if he becomes available

The Golden State Warriors have set their sights on Bradley Beal should the Washington Wizards make him available, per the latest NBA trade rumors. According to The Athletic’s Marcus Thompson II, Beal will be the Warriors' no. 1 priority this summer if things go according to plan.

“Some on the Golden State Warriors are watching closely the next move of Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal,” wrote Thompson II. “Should he become available, he’s at the top of the offseason wishlist."

“The Warriors’ trio of stars — Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson — have made it clear to management they want the franchise to focus on the pursuit of a championship, even to consider using their two lottery picks to get someone who can help immediately, sources confirmed. Warriors general manager Bob Myers said their goal this offseason is to add more of a veteran presence.”

Bradley Beal’s availability has always been in flux. The All-Star guard has been the topic of trade rumors for years, yet he continues to insist that he wants to stay in Washington.

The championship window for the Golden State Warriors core is slowly closing with Curry, Thompson and Green all in their 30s now. Injuries have taken their toll on the stars' bodies as well, making it imperative for the side to pursue a title within the next three to four years. This is why they want a player like Bradley Beal ahead of young players who will have to develop before becoming ready for a championship run.

NBA Trade Rumors: What the Golden State Warriors won’t do to get Bradley Beal in a trade

Bradley Beal #3 looks to shoot in front of Andrew Wiggins #22 and Draymond Green #23

The Golden State Warriors reportedly won’t be extremely desperate in their pursuit of Bradley Beal. The aforementioned source confirmed that the franchise will not give up more than necessary.

“One team source did say the Warriors wouldn’t be quite willing to gut the roster to acquire Beal,” Thompson II added. “If they could land Beal while keeping James Wiseman, it could be the best of both worlds for the Warriors — appease the desire to win now while retaining a future centerpiece. But Washington figures to want Wiseman.”

For the Washington Wizards to agree to a trade with the Golden State Warriors, the most likely asking price would be James Wiseman, the Dubs’ No. 7 and No. 14 picks in the 2021 NBA Draft, and quite possibly a future pick. If the Wizards were to agree to this deal, it would help the Golden State Warriors keep their roster largely intact and have enough assets leftover for other deals in the future.

For now, the Golden State Warriors will have to wait and see if the Wizards decide to move on from the Bradley Beal era. If they do, the 28-year-old is likely to be available for Golden State to pursue.

