NBA Trade Rumors: Golden State Warriors targeting 3-time DPOY to pair with Draymond Green in offseason

When asked about potential trade destinations for Rudy Gobert, ESPN's Brian Windhorst mentioned the Golden State Warriors. However, Windhorst believes the deal depends on how far Golden State makes it this postseason, stating:

“I have heard that rumor out there.… I guess it would be based around Andrew Wiggins.… I don’t know.... If the Warriors win the title, I don’t know if they’re looking for a major shake-up."

"But the Warriors don’t have that big and they have young players and they have the Wiggins contract.… I don’t think they should be considered a leader, but I think that’s on the board. I’ve definitely heard that.”

After yet another disappointing season for the Utah Jazz, an overhaul involving the Warriors might be in the works. Andrew Wiggins would have to be included to match Gobert's salary.

Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins is currently in the fourth year of his maximum salary contract, which expires in 2023. His payouts for this year and next year are as follows:

2021-2022 2022-2023 $31,579,390 $33,616,770

Rudy Gobert's contract, on the other hand, is much more lucrative and lasts until 2026:

2021-2022 2022-2023 2023-2024 2024-2025 2025-2026 $35,344,828 $38,172,414 $41,000,000 $43,827,587 $46,655,173

A trade to the Warriors would certainly solve their size issues, but Golden State may struggle to find the $205 million they would owe Gobert.

The Golden State Warriors defeated the Grizzlies in Game 1 by playing bigger than their size

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Golden State Warriors

The final point that sealed the game for the Warriors came from a three-pointer hit by Klay Thompson. Thompson's opportunity came after Andrew Wiggins collected two offensive rebounds and forced a jump ball.

The Golden State Warriors managed to outrebound the Memphis Grizzlies 51-47 without Draymond Green for half of the game. The Warriors had 26 second-chance points compared to the Grizzlies' 22.

They also outscored the Grizzlies in the paint, 56-44. Starting with a three-guard lineup with Draymond Green at center, Golden State's performance was an incredible outlier.

Despite foul trouble and a poor overall shooting performance, Golden State managed to beat Memphis. The clutch victory should serve their confidence well going into Game 2 on Tuesday.

