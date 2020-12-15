NBA Trade Rumors: 'Have you asked them?' P.J. Tucker unsure about his future with Houston Rockets as wait for a contract extension continues

The Houston Rockets' offseason havoc looks to be continuing right up until the league tips off next week. NBA Trade Rumors have focused on star guard James Harden's future, while Russell Westbrook already left the franchise in a deal for John Wall. In the latest news surrounding the team, however, veteran forward P.J. Tucker made some eyebrow-raising comments while facing the media on Monday.

NBA Trade Rumors: Forward P.J. Tucker feels unwanted by Houston Rockets

Houston Rockets v Oklahoma City Thunder - Game Four

P.J. Tucker hasn't been subtle recently regarding his displeasure with the fact he is entering the final year of his contract with the Houston Rockets yet hasn't been offered an extension. Talking to the media on Monday, he addressed the issue and was reluctant to hold back.

When asked whether the forward felt wanted by the Houston Rockets, P.J. Tucker reversed the question on the reporter and suggested they ask the front office. Though short, he has a point. He has made his feelings perfectly clear about his future with the franchise and discussed how he leaves everything on the floor when he has played in his three years with the Houston Rockets.

PJ Tucker, asked if he feels wanted by the #Rockets: "Have you asked them? ... You should ask them." — Ben DuBose (@BenDuBose) December 14, 2020

Over his three seasons, P.J. Tucker has been a stalwart defender while providing effective hustle to grab rebounds. Used to deferring to the Rockets' superior offensive options, he has been limited to few shots per game but is comfortable in his role for the franchise. Therefore, it is only right that he feels slightly aggrieved at the uncertainty of his future in Houston.

Discussing the possibility of an extension and what that would mean to him, P.J. Tucker had this to say:

"It’s not even just the contract extension. That’s not the total goal. The goal is to be in a place where you’re wanted, where you want to be, who wants you. That’s something that every player wants. Nobody wants to be somewhere they don’t want him. There’s certain ways to show that, and it’s not just contract extensions."

P.J. Tucker on whether he wants to be traded: I want to be where l’m wanted. — Kelly Iko (@KellyIkoNBA) December 14, 2020

Advertisement

P.J. Tucker isn't the only player unhappy in Houston, though at least he came out to explain his frustrations with the media. Today, the player on everybody's lips, James Harden, refused to speak with the press. This won't exactly fill Rocket's fans with hope.

Turmoil is too strong a word to describe the Houston Rockets currently. They have brought in former All-Stars John Wall and DeMarcus Cousins who with James Harden, should he stay, will form a formidable offensive trio. However, as the season nears, the feeling surrounding the franchise is not nearly as positive as head coach Stephen Silas would have wanted this close to the league's tip-off date.