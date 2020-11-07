NBA Trade Rumors: Houston Rockets coach Stephen Silas confident James Harden will stay despite interest from Philadelphia 76ers

After Daryl Morey's move to the Philadelphia 76ers, various NBA trade rumors have emerged in the last month regarding James Harden's future with Houston Rockets. The Texas-based franchise recently hired Stephen Silas as their new head coach, who gave his take on the recent speculation surrounding James Harden.

NBA Trade Rumors: Houston Rockets coach Stephen Silas talks about James Harden's future

Houston Rockets v Los Angeles Lakers - Game Five

James Harden and Russell Westbrook are one of the most dynamic duos in the NBA. However, they fell short of expectations in the playoffs last season, as the Houston Rockets crashed out in the Western Conference sem-finals after losing to eventual champions LA Lakers in five games.

It led to the exit of head coach Mike D'Antoni and General Manager Daryl Morey, followed by NBA trade rumors surrounding James Harden and Russell Westbrook's futures.

Houston Rockets v Los Angeles Lakers - Game Five

Houston Rockets appointed Stephen Silas as Mike D'Antoni's replacement, with the latter taking up an assistant's gig at Brooklyn Nets. Silas recently made an appearance on the popular basketball talk show First Take and quashed the NBA trade rumors involving James Harden and Russell Westbrook. He stated:

"James is our guy. During the interview process, I told Russ and James that the reason I want this job is them. I expect them to be here."

Apart from Harden and Westbrook, Silas has inherited a strong team, with a plethora of guards like Eric Gordon and Austin Rivers, who are versatile on both offense and defense.

NBA trade rumors suggest that the Houston Rockets might lose Gordon this offseason, so a replacement for a player who can play the sixth man's role will have to be lined up by newly-appointed General Manager Rafael Stone.

Rockets coach Stephen Silas sets rumors straight about potential Harden trade:



"I expect {Harden and Westbrook] to be here." pic.twitter.com/Y9Pm8v9s4h — First Take (@FirstTake) November 6, 2020

As long as the Houston Rockets have James Harden and Russell Westbrook in their team, they will be considered title contenders. NBA trade rumors indicate that Daryl Morey will push to sign Harden for his team Philadelphia 76ers, but it is highly unlikely that the Rockets will entertain a deal for him.

Rockets Head Coach (and former Mavs assistant) Stephen Silas on having to face Dallas as an opponent:



"It's gonna be a nightmare preparing for Luka." pic.twitter.com/7O0xTmsAGG — First Take (@FirstTake) November 6, 2020

