NBA Trade Rumors: Houston Rockets discussing a huge swap deal with the LA Clippers involving Russell Westbrook and Paul George

Over the past few days, there has been a bevy of NBA Trade Rumors surrounding the Houston Rockets and the future of their key assets like Russell Westbrook, who was discontent with his role offensively last season. Therefore, there have been multiple rumors linking the point guard with a move so soon after arriving in Houston. Teams such as the Knicks and the LA Clippers have reported interest, but it is the latter who could be involved in a massive deal to sign the Houston All-Star.

NBA Trade Rumors: LA Clippers could be the next destination for Russell Westbrook

Paul George

In the latest turn of events in Houston, the LA Clippers have emerged as Russell Westbrook's next destination in what would be a blockbuster deal for both sides. NBA Trade Rumors are reporting that the Clippers are willing to offer shooting guard Paul George to obtain Westbrook. In return, the Rockets would also lose Robert Covington and their 2023 First-Round pick.

According to @ScoopB, there have been preliminary trade talks between the Rockets/Clippers about a huge trade;



Rockets - Paul George



Clippers - Russell Westbrook, Robert Covington, 2023 First-Round Pick pic.twitter.com/CfRsvwHYPI — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) November 13, 2020

Various NBA Trade Rumors have linked both players with movse away this off-season; therefore, it wouldn't be a surprise if this trade gathered some significant momentum.

The LA Clippers are extremely ambitious and anxious to win a title, especially since acquiring the services of Kawhi Leonard. Moreover, they had to endure watching their rivals seal their 17th Championship ring.

Kawhi Leonard during the LA Clippers' Game 6 loss to the Denver Nuggets.

The LA Clippers struggled in the playoffs last season, and although being a superstar, 'Playoff P' was vacant at times. Although Paul George averaged 21.5 points and almost six boards during the season, his performances in the bubble were inconsistent. For much of the Dallas Mavericks series and in game 7 against the Nuggets, Paul George was unfortunately not the partner for Kawhi Leonard that the Clippers hoped he would be.

A trade for Russell Westbrook on the other hand could bring a new dimension to the LA Clippers offense.

Advertisement

Having evolved to become more of a playmaker while also adding significant points, Russell Westbrook could be the key to unlocking the LA Clippers' Championship hopes. A player who thrives under pressure as well as being a leader on the floor and a former MVP of the league, Westbrook is the no.2 that the LA Clippers should have perhaps traded for last season.

Rockets, Clippers trade talk of Paul George, Robert Covington, Russ Westbrook & Rockets’ 2023 1st round pick has been discussed, I’ve heard.



Rockets perspective: “Insane deal.” — 👑📍Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson, M.A. (@ScoopB) November 13, 2020

Adding Robert Covington into the mix as a significant contributor and potential backup at center or forward, as well as the Rockets' 2023 pick, could make this NBA trade too difficult for the LA Clippers franchise to refuse.