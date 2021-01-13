NBA Trade Rumors: Houston Rockets set a price-tag for James Harden, as Brooklyn Nets ponder moving Kyrie Irving

James Harden's rumour mill had slowed down in the opening weeks of the 2020-21 NBA season with many expecting the former MVP to stay put in Houston. Harden is averaging 24.8 points and 10.4 assists despite his grief with the Rockets organization.

However, the latest NBA Trade Rumors would suggest he could be on his way out very soon after the Rockets were decisively beaten by the LA Lakers in 2 straight games this week.

NBA Trade Rumors: Brooklyn Nets contemplating going big to acquire James Harden

James Harden faces off against former teammate Kevin Durant

Brooklyn's script hasn't quite gone according to plan this season. The team many tipped to be among the best in the East - even with some teething issues - have struggled to a 6-6 record having missed Kevin Durant for a significant period to COVID protocols and Kyrie Irving to personal reasons.

Despite discussion about James Harden's future going quiet, the player has once again made it clear he wants to leave Houston which has reignited the Nets' interest in the Rockets guard. On Wednesday, it has been reported in NBA Trade Rumors that Brooklyn are ready to put a substantial offer on the table in order to win a championship now by giving up their future prospects.

News: There has been legitimate movement on the Harden front.



Brooklyn is prepared to offer *anyone* that Houston wants aside from Durant for Harden, as well as 3 1sts & swaps.



BK willing to make the same bet it once made on KG & Pierce, but on Harden. — nick wright (@getnickwright) January 13, 2021

On Tuesday night, the Rockets were firmly beaten by the LA Lakers and it appeared that this was the final indicator to James Harden that he needed out. His post-match comments after the loss have sparked NBA Trade Rumors across the league due to his damning indictement of how he sees his Houston Rockets team:

'We're just not good enough. We're not even close, honestly, to, obviously, the defending champions and all the other elite teams out there. I mean, you can tell the difference in these last two games. Chemistry, talent-wise, everything. It's clear. I love this city. I've literally done everything I can. It's crazy. I don't think it can be fixed. Thanks.'

James Harden's honest evaluation of the Rockets current 3-6 start has peeked the interest of the Brooklyn Nets who, during the offseason, had been rumored to be in the market for the shooting guard.

Brooklyn could bring several trade packages to the table. Offering Caris LaVert, Jarrett Allen and Joe Harris would make the Houston Rockets a more rounded team. Alternatively, the Nets could parcel a couple of their young stars with their future draft picks.

James Harden's fellow media-magnet, Kyrie Irving, has been among NBA Trade Rumors this week after videos emerged of the point guard at a party without a face mask. The Nets star has missed 4 games in a row and is not expected to return this week.

Although Kyrie would be the obvious trading chip in any deal for James Harden, the Brooklyn Nets would ideally hold onto their superstar. Even Houston Rockets might not be too eager to acquire disgruntled Irving - something Stephen A.Smith does not believe is worth it.

Stephen A. Smith was asked if Kyrie Irving is worth the drama;



“No, he’s not, he’s not worth it at all...I think Kyrie Irving should retire; I think he should announce his retirement today. Clearly, you don’t want to play basketball bad enough.”



😳



(via @FirstTake) pic.twitter.com/QgXWbojPX9 — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) January 13, 2021

A big three of KD, Kyrie and James Harden would suddenly make the Nets title-contenders, pairing two of the league's greatest-ever shooters with one of its best floor-generals.

To pull this off, however, they may have to sacrifice their surrounding stock and in the process jeopardise their future prospect.

