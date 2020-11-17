NBA Trade Rumors: "I'm still not sure they are going to get a chip," Stephen A Smith urges caution as Milwaukee Bucks work to keep Giannis Antetokounmpo

In the ongoing off-season, blockbuster NBA trades galore are likely to happen. As per NBA trade rumors, veteran point guard Chris Paul is likely to join the Phoenix Suns while the Milwaukee Bucks are set to acquire Jrue Holiday and Bogdan Bogdanovic.

On that note, let us have a look at the latest in this regard.

NBA Trade Rumors: Stephen A Smith gives his opinion on the Milwaukee Bucks' off-season activity

The Milwaukee Bucks have been under immense pressure this off-season because there was a possibility of Giannis Antetokounmpo not signing an extension with the franchise, as per NBA trade rumors.

However, the Milwaukee Bucks have shown considerable intent to surround Giannis Antetokounmpo with the right players early in the off-season. The Bucks are set to acquire highly-coveted 2-way star Jrue Holiday from the New Orleans Pelicans,and sharp shooting guard Bogdan Bogdanovic from the Sacramento Kings.

With the Milwaukee Bucks looking to go all the way, eminent basketball personality Stephen A Smith shared his thoughts on the same on the latest episode of 'First Take':

"I'm still not sure they are going to get a chip out of this. And that's what gonna help keep them Giannis in Milwaukee."

The Milwaukee Bucks have failed in the NBA playoffs in the last couple of seasons despite having a strong team led by reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The 'Greek Freak' is in the last year of his contract, and as per the NBA trade rumors in this regard, the Milwaukee Bucks are set to give him a good chance to win the title next season.

Bold? Risky? Anything goes to convince Giannis Antetokounmpo to stay in Milwaukee?@NYTSports coverage of the Bucks’ trade for Jrue Holiday that was all of the above: https://t.co/TLtahakhhc — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) November 17, 2020

Stephen A Smith thinks that the Phoenix Suns won't be a big threat in the Western Conference

The Phoenix Suns are set to acquire Chris Paul in an NBA trade that could send Ricky Rubio, Kelly Oubre Jr. and draft compensation back to OKC Thunder.

As per NBA trade rumors in this regard, the Suns are set to be ambitious this off-season, and they look likely to be so, at least in the early days of the trade window. With the Phoenix Suns looking to be a force to be reckoned with in the Western conference, Stephen A Smith provided his take on the same:

"I think they are going to be a 5-7 seed. But I don't think they are going to be a threat to the top 3 teams in the West."

The ESPN insider then shifted to the topic of James Harden and the Brooklyn Nets, who have been in the news recently. With NBA trade rumors linking 'The Beard' with a move to the Nets, Smith gave his opinion on that possible trade when he said:

"James Harden will be under immense pressure to deliver a championship if he joins the Brooklyn Nets."

If the Nets go through with the Harden NBA trade, they could arguably have the best team in the league and become a legitimate contender for next year's championship.