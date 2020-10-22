NBA Trade Rumors: Indiana Pacers new Head Coach Nate Bjorkgren gives an important update on Victor Oladipo's future

Indiana Pacers star Victor Oladipo has been the subject of a plethora of NBA trade rumors regarding his possible departure from the franchise.

Many of these stories have focused on Victor Oladipo's 'unhappiness' with the culture in Indiana, with the lack of a message from the team's front office in this regard not nipping such rumors in the bud. However, with the Indiana Pacers hiring Nate Bjorkgren as their new head coach, the player could well end up staying at the franchise.

NBA Trade Rumors: Nate Bjorkgren could convince Victor Oladipo to stay with the Indiana Pacers

Victor Oladipo could stay with the Indiana Pacers.

Speaking in this regard during an interview, the Indiana Pacers' president of basketball operations, Kevin Pritchard, had this to say:

"We have a great relationship. He feels good about the team."

Pritchard continued:

"We hear a lot of things. Until it comes to me, I don't really worry about that."

'A lot of things' could refer to the bevy of NBA trade rumors regarding Victor Oladipo's exit from the Indiana Pacers.

In the said interview, Pritchard said that after a conversation with the player, he could not have been more sure about Oladipo wanting to stay with the Indiana Pacers.

Advertisement

Pritchard on Oladipo: "We have a great relationship. He feels good about the team. ... We hear a lot of things. Until it comes to me, I don't really worry about that....That's a ways down the line." #Pacers — J. Michael (@ThisIsJMichael) October 21, 2020

Another event that further points towards Victor Oladipo's intentions to stay put with the Pacers is the fact that the 28-year-old texted the new Indiana Pacers head coach Nate Bjorkgren himself regarding the future plans of the franchise, with both parties in this regard reportedly having a fruitful conversation.

Considering the same, despite all the NBA trade rumors to the contrary, Victor Oladipo might just remain at the Indiana Pacers for a while.

NBA trade rumors: Bjorkgren could be "very comfortable" playing Myles Turner and Domantas Sabonis together

Myles Turner could stay with the Indiana Pacers.

Another player that is has been involved in several NBA trade rumors in recent weeks is Indiana Pacers forward Myles Turner.

Despite Turner and Domantas Sabonis being excellent players, the Pacers haven't yet figured out how to play the two together. And due to this issue, many speculated that the Indiana Pacers would choose to trade away Myles Turner this offseason.

Advertisement

When asked about how he feels about playing the two bigs in the same lineup, Nate Bjorkgren simply stated that he would be very comfortable playing the two players in the same lineup.

Asked about playing two bigs (Myles Turner and Domantas Sabonis), Nate Bjorkgren said he’s “very comfortable” doing that. — Scott Agness (@ScottAgness) October 21, 2020

Perhaps a new system could not only help Domantas Sabonis and Myles Turner play well together but potentially elevate the Indiana Pacers to new heights too. However, it remains to be seen how the team fares under the tutelage of Nate Bjorkgren.