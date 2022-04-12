NBA Trade Rumors: Indiana Pacers potential suitors for disgruntled 9-time All-Star in the summer

With the 2021-22 NBA regular-season coming to an end, NBA Trade Rumors have already begun surfacing as the Indiana Pacers have shown interest in acquiring Russell Westbrook from the LA Lakers.

Reported by Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Pacers have shown interest in making a move for the Lakers' superstar guard in the upcoming offseason.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport The Pacers could be a potential suitor to acquire Russell Westbrook this offseason, per @ShamsCharania The Pacers could be a potential suitor to acquire Russell Westbrook this offseason, per @ShamsCharania https://t.co/Jz9YgGVuRU

After a rather dismal season, the Pacers have made a number of changes to their roster. Seeing All-Star caliber players such as Domantas Sabonis and Caris LeVert traded to bring in fresh new talent, the Indiana Pacers opted for a complete roster overhaul.

Westbrook himself hasn't had the best season either. Receiving significant backlash for being a major part of one of the worst seasons in franchise history, the 33-year old hasn't done his reputation any favors.

That being said, the superstar guard has garnered interest from multiple teams. With teams such as the Charlotte Hornets also emerging as potential suitors, Russell Westbrook may be better served by donning different colors in the 2022-23 season.

ProCity Hoops @ProCityHoops



(via The Charlotte Hornets are reportedly emerging as potential suitors for a Russell Westbrook trade this off-season.(via @TheSteinLine The Charlotte Hornets are reportedly emerging as potential suitors for a Russell Westbrook trade this off-season.(via @TheSteinLine) https://t.co/ZAlSQ7LPoj

How can the Indiana Pacers benefit from trading for Russell Westbrook?

Russell Westbrook brings the ball up the court

With the Indiana Pacers emerging as a likely destination for the superstar guard, a lot of things will have to be set in motion for Indiana to acquire him in the upcoming offseason.

With Westbrook having a player-option on his contract for the upcoming season, the Lakers could potentially look at Westbrook opting in at a $47 million salary guaranteed through the 2022-23 season.

With an incredibly expensive contract on the books, the Indiana Pacers will have to look at moving a considerable number of pieces to acquire the 33-year old.

One scenario could see Malcolm Brogdon and Myles Turner along with Duane Washington Jr. and a few draft picks to compensate the Lakers.

However, given the nature of Westbrook's performances over the last season, this is a gamble for the Indiana Pacers.

While the 33-year old had a solid stretch of performances in the final leg of the season and proved his durability as well, his numbers and defensive effort were tough to overlook.

StatMuse @statmuse Russell Westbrook last 10 games:



22.2 PPG

7.4 RPG

7.1 APG

52.1 FG%

41.5 3P% on 4.1 attempts



Finished the season strong. Russell Westbrook last 10 games:22.2 PPG7.4 RPG7.1 APG52.1 FG%41.5 3P% on 4.1 attemptsFinished the season strong. https://t.co/IhheX2NVDc

At this point in his career, Westbrook is limited - but effective when given the latitude. In a rebuilding team such as Indiana, Russell Westbrook would have all the avenues to play up to his potential.

Additionally, he could also be considered a mentor for Tyrese Haliburton, who has had a string of solid performances since joining Indiana. With a similar role in mind for him with the Charlotte Hornets, it will be interesting to see what lies ahead for "Brodie".

Although he has expressed keen interest in returning to LA and running things back with LeBron James and Anthony Davis, Westbrook may be better served by a team that can appreciate what he has to offer.

Edited by Parimal