NBA Trade Rumors: Insider makes major announcement on Paul George's future in Philadelphia

Before the NBA trade deadline, Paul George's name appeared in trade talks. At the time, reports indicated that the team had no plans of trading George in the first year of his contract and had made that clear to him.

However, according to NBA insider Sam Amico, the team has changed its stance. On Thursday, Amico reported that the team will look to move on from George this summer.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Amico shared a link to a HoopsWire article, in which an anonymous source was quoted as saying that the 76ers would try to trade George this summer.

Additionally, the article cites an anonymous source as saying that some members of the 76ers organization wanted to part ways with George ahead of the NBA trade deadline.

So far, injuries have been the story for Philly this year, with Jared McCain and Joel Embiid going down early with injuries and George playing just 41 games.

While the nine-time All-Star has decided to step away from podcasting to focus on the season, the 76ers are sitting tied for 12th place in the Eastern Conference, five games outside of a play-in spot.

Paul George reportedly consulting with doctors on treatment options for ailing groin and knee injuries

With the Philadelphia 76ers' ongoing season, ESPN's Shams Charania reported that George may be done for the year.

On Thursday, Charania reported that George is consulting doctors on treatment options for nagging groin and knee injuries.

"Philadelphia 76ers forward Paul George is consulting with doctors this week on treatment options for his groin and knee injuries, including a possible procedure, sources tell ESPN. A decision is expected early next week," he tweeted.

Depending on how things play out in the draft lottery, the team may gather some interest surrounding its first-round pick. If the pick falls within the top six, then Philly would wind up holding onto it. If it falls outside the top six, the pick would go to Oklahoma City.

Given George's injury history, the possibility of surgery, and the fact that he's owed more than $50 million in each of the two upcoming seasons and possibly a third if he opts into his player option, Philly may need to attach a first-round pick to him for a deal.

