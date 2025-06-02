NBA Trade Rumors: Insider predicts pick-rich Raptors to swing major deal

The Toronto Raptors are reportedly a team to keep an eye on this offseason, which is expected to be full of moving superstars. The latest NBA trade rumors suggest that general manager Masai Ujiri is ready to use the team's stockpile of picks to good use.
On the latest episode of "The Hoop Collective" podcast, ESPN's Brian Windhorst heard that the Raptors might start making noise this summer. Windhorst explained that teams like Toronto will look to take advantage of the Boston Celtics' lost season after Jayson Tatum went down with an Achilles injury.
"The Raptors are a team that is starting to make noise within the league about looking for a big fish. ... Boston is hurt, and so there are some teams that sniff the ability to make a move, and I think Toronto is one of those teams," Windhorst said, according to RealGM. "And so naturally, any team that wants to make a move this summer, especially a team in the Eastern Conference, you're going to have Giannis (Antetokounmpo) on the board. But Toronto, I think, is going to try, from their initial conversations, teams in the league are getting the impression that Toronto is going to try to do something."
Brian Windhorst added that the NBA is going to be pretty busy this offseason, pointing to what Shams Charania reported last week. The Toronto Raptors are coming off a 30-win season and will have the ninth pick in this year's draft.
Masai Ujiri has been busy stockpiling assets and building around Scottie Barnes. They got rid of Fred VanVleet, OG Anunoby and Pascal Siakam in recent years, while adding vital pieces, such as RJ Barrett, Brandon Ingram and Immanuel Quickley. It will be very interesting to see who Toronto targets this offseason.
How many picks can the Raptors trade this offseason?
One of the things that makes the Toronto Raptors a dark horse this offseason is the number of picks they can offload for a huge trade. They have four draft picks ready to deal, as well as three pick swaps and one protected first-round selection.
While Giannis Antetokounmpo likely requires Scottie Barnes, there are other options such as Kevin Durant, Zion Williamson, Jaylen Brown, Ja Morant, Trae Young and Lauri Markkanen, among others. All these names have been linked to several trade rumors, but nothing is concrete until the NBA draft.
