NBA Trade Rumors: Insider teases blockbuster Jimmy Butler reunion with $49,205,800 player going the other way 

Jimmy Butler’s saga with the Miami Heat has been heating up as the NBA trade deadline approaches. Some teams are already preparing to acquire the disgruntled star, and one team now rumored to be in the race to acquire him via trade is the Philadelphia 76ers.

Per NBA insider Vincent Goodwill of Yahoo Sports, the 76ers - whom Butler played for a half-season in 2019 - are now one of Butler's suitors. Goodwill believes his former teammate and friend Joel Embiid is pushing the front office to reacquire the 6x NBA All-Star via trade this season for Paul George.

“I've heard that Philly quietly could be a suitor for Jimmy Butler…theoretically, it would be a Jimmy for Paul George swap. I believe that Embiid is pushing for them to reacquire Jimmy,” said Goodwill in the “Good Word” podcast on Wednesday.

The analyst emphasized that the 76ers situation needs many pieces. He heard that ownership has also promised George, earning a base salary of $49,205,800 in 2024/25 as part of a four-year max contract signed last offseason, that he will not be involved in any deals.

Goodwill clarified that Joel Embiid is not pushing for Paul George to be traded. Instead, Embiid is pushing the Philadelphia 76ers to try to get his friend Butler out of Miami.

The Heat suspended Jimmy Butler indefinitely for disciplinary action after he walked out of practice. He has been suspended multiple times this month for various reasons, including missing a team flight and doing things detrimental to the team’s cause.

Despite not wanting to play with the Heat anymore, Butler continues to play serviceable minutes. He is averaging 17.0 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 4.8 assists per game this season. In his last game against the Portland Trail Blazers, he scored 14 points and dished out eight assists in a loss.

Jimmy Butler explains why he left Philadelphia in 2019

Jimmy Butler during his short stint at the Philadelphia 76ers. (Credits: Getty)

In a 2020 podcast hosted by current LA Lakers head coach JJ Redick, Jimmy Butler explained his departure from the Philadelphia 76ers during the 2019 NBA free agency. He expressed that he was unwilling to be controlled by the management.

“Somebody told me a main reason that I didn’t go back was because somebody asked: ‘Can you control him?’ Like: ‘Can you control Jimmy? If you can control Jimmy, we would think about having him back.’ I was like: ‘You don’t gotta worry about it. S**t, can’t nobody f**king control me,” he said.

“For one, I ain’t just out there doing no bulls**t, but the fact that you’re trying to control a grown man? Naw, I’m cool," he added.

Butler was shipped to the Miami Heat in the offseason via sign-and-trade involving four teams. He then led the Heat to two NBA Finals appearances.

