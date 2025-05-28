Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant has one year left in his four-year, $194 million contract. However, there have been speculations that Durant would not play the final year of his deal and force a deal out of Phoenix. ESPN's Brian Windhorst predicted KD's future with the Suns on Wednesday's "NBA Today."

Durant's tenure with the Suns has been disappointing. In his first year, they fell in the second round to the Denver Nuggets. The next season, Phoenix was swept by the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round. This year, the franchise failed to qualify for the 2025 NBA playoffs.

Because of the lack of success he's had with the Suns, there's a chance he could want to leave and move on with a different team.

There have been a few teams thrown in the trade discussion regarding the two-time NBA champion. Teams like the Houston Rockets and San Antonio Spurs have been linked to KD as they seek an experienced star in the market.

According to the NBA insider, he's confident that the 15-time NBA All-Star won't be with the Suns next season. However, Windhorst isn't sure how a deal around KD could work out.

"Kevin Durant, I'm like 98% sure he's not gonna be a Sun next year," Windhorst said. "How it works out though, I'm about 1% sure.

"There's gonna be a number of teams interested, but some of it is gonna depend on whether they see Durant as the player they keep on a one-year contract, or if they want to get him and get him a contract extension, which I suspect he's going to want."

On Tuesday, Shams Charania mentioned Kevin Durant as a potential trade asset the Spurs could pursue. San Antonio has the No. 2 pick in the 2025 NBA draft and could use it in a trade package. However, there's a belief that the Texas team will hold onto the pick.

A Texas team is viewed as the 'perfect' trade partner for Kevin Durant

Kevin Durant and the Rockets have a mutual interest during the 2025 NBA trade deadline. However, Houston didn't strike a deal with Phoenix at the deadline. But there's still a chance for both parties to reconsider a potential deal.

According to Ismail Sy of Hoops Habit, the Rockets are the "perfect" fit for Durant. Sy pointed out that Houston has one of the worst half-court offenses in the NBA. But with the 2013-14 league MVP, that could be fixed.

Kevin Durant is still an elite scorer who could be the team's go-to guy on offense. In the playoffs, the Rockets were exposed as they didn't have a player who could take over offensively.

