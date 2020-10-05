NBA Trade Rumors: Is Ben Simmons the star the Golden State Warriors should make a move for in the offseason?

With the NBA season about to reach its conclusion, teams are planning to strengthen their rosters and coaching staff for next season. Golden State Warriors are one of those teams, as they will look to mount a title challenge after finishing as a lottery team this year. According to NBA trade rumors, the Golden State Warriors will be looking to add another All-Star to their roster.

NBA Trade Rumors: Should Ben Simmons be on the Golden State Warriors' radar this offseason?

Ben Simmons had a successful year individually, as he made another All-Star team and was a candidate for the NBA Defensive Player of the Year. However, the story was a bit different for his team. The Philadelphia 76ers finished as the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference and crashed out of the NBA playoffs at the hands of fierce rivals Boston Celtics in the first round. Ben Simmons missed that series due to an injury and is still undergoing the rehab process.

Post their exit in the playoffs, the Philadelphia 76ers' General Manager, Elton Brand, has decided to enter rebuild mode. The 76ers parted ways with head coach Brett Brown and replaced him with former LA Clippers man Doc Rivers. NBA trade rumors suggest that the next move by Brand could involve moving on Ben Simmons, as he tries to give the 76ers' roster a new look.

The Golden State Warriors are planning to add a third star to their roster to line up alongside Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson, and Ben Simmons might be the player they are looking for. Simmons is a brilliant ball-handler and defender who could take over ball-handling responsibilities when Curry rests. He is also an All-NBA caliber defender, and having him alongside Draymond Green and Klay Thompson will make scoring difficult for opponents.

However, the Golden State Warriors will have to consider Ben Simmons' shooting woes, as he is arguably the worst 3-point shooter in the league. The Warriors already have a poor shooter in the starting lineup in Draymond Green, and having two such stars share the court at the same time might result in spacing issues for Steve Kerr's men.

On the face of it, the Ben Simmons trade looks excellent for the Golden State Warriors, especially if they figure out a way of balancing the starting lineup with adequate shooting.

