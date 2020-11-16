NBA Trade Rumors: 'It could be a beautiful disaster,' Bill Simmons joins other pundits in voicing his concern about Brooklyn Nets' interest in James Harden

As per NBA trade rumors, the Brooklyn Nets are very close to acquiring James Harden this off-season. Following this development, NBA insiders and experts have deliberated on the possible fit of the player at the franchise. In this regard, the opinions of Bill Simmons and Chris Broussard on the potential big three of James Harden, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving at the Brooklyn Nets will be analyzed.

NBA Trade Rumors: Bill Simmons doubtful over the fit of James Harden with the Brooklyn Nets

James Harden

Speaking on 'The Bill Simmons Podcast', NBA expert Bill Simmons had this to say about the NBA trade rumor about James Harden joining the Brooklyn Nets:

"It's 3 guys who are used to having the ball all the time. Harden and Durant are really good friends from way, way back. Kyrie is somebody that likes to have the ball. I don't know how I feel about it. It could be a beautiful disaster, or it could be absolutely devastating."

A trio of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden may look like a mesmerizing proposition on paper, and the Brooklyn Nets could look at it with cautious optimism.

The idea of joining the Nets and reuniting with KD is “resonating” with James Harden, per @wojespn, @ramonashelburne and @ZachLowe_NBA



Nets are “rising" to the top of Harden’s list 👀 pic.twitter.com/oyYqxv4V64 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 15, 2020

All three players, who are used to a ball-dominant style of basketball, may be unlikely to change their game-styles. Fans of the Brooklyn Nets are biting their nails in this regard about how the trio could make things work.

It certainly isn't impossible for the three superstars to fit into a system together. However, for this to happen, certain changes will be absolutely necessary. Chris Broussard recently spoke on what these changes need to be, and how likely they may be for the potential big three at the Brooklyn Nets to flourish together.

NBA Trade Rumors: Chris Broussard doesn't believe that the big three could work for the Brooklyn Nets

Brooklyn Nets

Fox NBA expert Chris Broussard recently came on the show 'First Things First' and spoke about the NBA trade rumor regarding James Harden's move to the Brooklyn Nets.

"Look when a big 3 doesn't fit together, one of the three has to step up and has to give up a lot of his game. Which one of these guys is willing to do that," wondered Broussard.

He continued in this regard:

"No, not at all. These three pieces don't fit, it's just as simple as that. You got three guys who are used to having the ball in their hands. None of them move well without the basketball, except maybe Kevin Durant because of his time in Golden State."

Broussard has put forward a very pertinent point that many other experts have also expressed. In any given big three partnership to work, there needs to be a superstar who is willing sacrifice himself for the team. However, in this potential trio, experts are unable to figure out which one of Harden, Durant or Irving could accept a 'lesser' role at the Brooklyn Nets.

Moreover, the volatile nature of Kyrie Irving could hinder the big-three partnership at the Brooklyn Nets from even taking off. The 28-year-old has always been a controversial figure due to his apparent 'me-first' attitude.

If this NBA trade rumor does become a reality, there could well be a situation where Kyrie Irving starts to feel undervalued and becomes unhappy. In that scenario, the player could be back in NBA trade rumors within the next year.

The Brooklyn Nets certainly have a lot to worry about ahead of the start of the 2020-21 season.