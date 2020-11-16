NBA Trade Rumors: James Harden to Brooklyn Nets is practically a 'done' deal, OKC Thunder holding out for more from the Phoenix Suns for Chris Paul

The 2020 off-season couldn't have come sooner for several franchises in the league. NBA trade rumors have linked a bevy of teams with star players ahead of the start of the next season. One such team is the Brooklyn Nets, who are reportedly close to acquiring Houston Rockets star James Harden. There has also been some development about Chris Paul's purported move to the Phoenix Suns and the OKC Thunder' 'unhappiness' about how the deal is taking shape.

ESPN Sources with @RamonaShelburne and @ZachLowe_NBA: As Houston’s James Harden considers his future with franchise, one possible trade destination is rising to top of his list: Brooklyn. The idea of reuniting with Kevin Durant and joining Kyrie Irving is resonating with Harden. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 15, 2020

NBA Trade Rumors: James Harden could be headed to the Brooklyn Nets this off-season

James Harden

With the Houston Rockets faltering at the business end of the competition for a while now, it appears that James Harden could now opt to try his luck at winning the elusive NBA title with a different franchise.

NBA trade rumors have reportedly stated that James Harden is 'unhappy' at the Houston Rockets and has asked to be traded away this off-season.

In this regard, the Brooklyn Nets appear to be the most likely destination for the player. As per NBA insiders, who also was the first one to break the news of Brooklyn Nets being interested in James Harden has reported that the franchise is very close to completing the deal.

From what I was told, James Harden to the Nets was "practically a done deal." It's just a matter or ironing out the little details. https://t.co/UwTsAcNVZG — Farbod Esnaashari (@Farbod_E) November 15, 2020

The Brooklyn Nets already have an incredible roster. Spearheaded by Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, the franchise could be a contender to win it all next season.

The arrival of James Harden in the Nets' roster could further bolster the Brooklyn Nets' championship hopes, and the franchise could become one of the teams to beat in the 2020-21 season.

NBA Trade Rumors: The OKC Thunder want more from the Phoenix Suns for Chris Paul

Chris Paul

Chris Paul has been the subject of a plethora of NBA trade rumors, and for good reason. The 35-year-old veteran, who had a fabulous season with the OKC Thunder, has attracted interest from several contenders this off-season.

In this regard, NBA trade rumors suggested that the Phoenix Suns were one of the favorites to land Chris Paul ahead of next season. However, the team has apparently come up against a roadblock in their pursuit of the star.

CP3 UPDATE:

•Nothing is done! OKC wants more than Suns are willing to offer!

•Suns will not include Cam or Mikal in this trade per source

•Suns holding firm for good reasons!

•Still negotiating and I believe Suns are in a great spot as I stated this morning.

•Stay Calm 💯 — FLEX From Jersey (@cruzfe13) November 15, 2020

The OKC Thunder are reportedly seeking more than what the Suns are willing to offer for the services of Paul. Sources have said that the OKC Thunder are adamant on a return of either Cameron Johnson or Mikal Bridges along with other assets. While the Phoenix Suns appear to be desperate for the services of Chris Paul, they are reluctant to part with the aforementioned assets.

The Phoenix Suns made major strides last year and looked very impressive in the Orlando Bubble. If the franchise is able to acquire Paul while also managing to hold onto its key assets, the team could become a formidable one during the 2020-21 NBA season.