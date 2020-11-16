NBA Free Agency 2020: Golden State Warriors should look no further than Serge Ibaka in their search for star center

As Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson make their return, the Golden State Warriors are looking to contend for the NBA title once again. But, while the team boasts a solid core, there are still several holes in the roster that need to be filled. Armed with tradeable assets and cap space, the franchise has been linked with several stars in NBA Free Agency 2020. Of all the rumored targets, Serge Ibaka is the one that makes the most sense.

The Toronto Raptors had a very good 2019-20 NBA regular season, and Serge Ibaka deserves a large chunk of the credit. The 31-year-old was an impressive two-way presence last season. With Ibaka's ability to contribute to a championship-level team, he has been linked with numerous contenders this offseason.

Would a potential NBA Free Agency 2020 move for Serge Ibaka to the Golden State Warriors be beneficial for both parties?

NBA Free Agency 2020: Should the Golden State Warriors consider this move?

Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors are rumored to be looking for a proven center in NBA Free Agency 2020. Insiders have reported that the franchise wants a rim protector who is also capable of switching onto the perimeter. Additionally, the team is looking for a player who can dominate the paint offensively, allowing the rest of the team to work its magic from beyond the arc.

Serge Ibaka's 3 caps off an 11-0 run to give the @Raptors their FRANCHISE-RECORD 12th-straight win‼️

Serge Ibaka is all that and more. The 31-year-old is a seasoned veteran who has won an NBA championship. During his time with the OKC Thunder, Ibaka developed a reputation as one of the best shot-blockers in the league. On the offensive end, he is a menace to deal with inside the paint and has a great touch around the rim.

However, Ibaka has more to offer to the Golden State Warriors. The 7'0" center is an elite shooter, making 38.5% of his shots from beyond the arc. The Golden State Warriors gameplan revolves around 3-point shooting and Ibaka could fulfill the role of a stretch big and space the floor.

The Golden State Warriors have been lacking a top-level center for many years now and the signing of Ibaka could be a priority for the franchise during NBA Free Agency 2020.

NBA Free Agency 2020: Should Serge Ibaka consider making this move?

Serge Ibaka

If Serge Ibaka wants to win another championship, he needs to leave the Toronto Raptors during NBA Free Agency 2020. While the 31-year-old did win the 2019 NBA title with his current team, the Raptors roster is an aging one and the team doesn't have the assets required to acquire championship-level pieces.

Unlike the Raptors, the Golden State Warriors have a roster that could realistically contend during the next few seasons. The core, consisting of Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green, is one of the finest in the NBA.

The announcer on this Serge Ibaka block 😂



(via @NBA)

Serge Ibaka is clearly wanted by the franchise as well. Multiple NBA insiders have reported that the team believes he could be the best possible fit for the roster. Ultimately, the Golden State Warriors offer Serge Ibaka the chance to add to his trophy cabinet and his legacy. A move to the Bay Area in NBA Free Agency 2020 is Ibaka's best option.

